Hurricane Agatha 2022: All you need to know about tropical storm makes landfall on Mexico

Hurricane Agatha 2022: The first named storm of 2022 in the Eastern Pacific ‘Hurricane Agatha’ on 31st May 2022 afternoon made landfall as a Category 2 Hurricane on the west of Puerto Angel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. As per the NHC Eastern Pacific that provided analyses, Since record keeping began in 1949, this is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in May along the Pacific coast of Mexico.

As per the latest advisory issued on 31st May on the official website of National Hurricane Centre, Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected, and Agatha is forecast to dissipate over southern Mexico by late Tuesday (31 May) afternoon.

National Hurricane Center has also forecasted that there is a 40 per cent of tropical development near the Yucatan Peninsula later this week. This is also a reminder that the Atlantic Hurricane season is starting from 1st June.

Hurricane Agatha 2022: At A Glance

Agatha’s heavy rains are spreading North-eastward from Oaxaca into Veracruz, Chiapas and Tabasco States, as per the National Hurricane Center.

Agatha is predicted to cause life-threatening mudslides and flash floods along with high winds and heavy rains over Southern Mexico.

Heavy rains will continue with Agatha over portions of Southern Mexico through 31st May 2022 while tropical storm condition will continue within the warning area through the morning.

4pm CDT 30 May - #Hurricane #Agatha has made landfall just west of Puerto Angel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.



Since record keeping began in 1949, this is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in May along the Pacific coast of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/dUraseRoDe — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) May 30, 2022

Warnings Issued WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue in the warning areas through this morning. RAINFALL: Agatha will produce heavy rains over portions of southern Mexico through tonight. The following rainfall amounts are currently expected. Mexican state of Oaxaca: 10 to 16 inches of rainfall, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches possible. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides may occur. Mexican state of Chiapas: 5 to 10 inches of rainfall, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches possible. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides may occur. Mexican states of Veracruz, Tabasco and eastern portions of Guerrero: 2 to 4 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches possible. SURF: Large swells generated by Agatha will affect the coast of southern Mexico through today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

What is Atlantic Hurricane Season?

Meteorologists use the term Atlantic Hurricane season for storms that originate in the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Caribbean Sea during the time period between 1st June to November 30th every year. These regions have reported to have witnessed severe of the severest hurricanes that have even managed to hit the United States in some instances.

Since 2014, the year of 2022 has been recognized one in which the Atlantic Hurricane Season where a hurricane has not erupted in the Atlantic Ocean before the official start of the season. Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have predicted an above-average Atlantic activity in 2022 with a range of 6 to 10 hurricanes (tropical storm level) and 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

Know what are the causes for increasing intensity of hurricanes?

The climate pattern La Nina and a significantly intense West African monsoon season are two of the major causes for increasing intensity of hurricanes. La Nina is known for affecting the direction and speed of wind and the West African monsoon season is known for producing waves that can result in long-lasting, powerful, life-threatening hurricanes.

