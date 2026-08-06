IMD Weather Forecast Today: Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi-NCR, 5 States Likely to Receive Very Heavy Rainfall
IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states today. Check the latest weather prediction, affected states, Delhi-NCR forecast and rain alerts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country today. While the rain is expected to bring relief from high humidity in many regions, it may also cause waterlogging and traffic disruptions particularly in Delhi-NCR. Keep reading to know about IMD's prediction.
IMD Weather Forecast Today
According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected over north, central and eastern India. IMD has warned that some regions could experience very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
States Likely to Receive Very Heavy Rainfall
The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in the following states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Delhi-NCR Weather Today
IMD has predicted witness intermittent rain, thunderstorms and cloudy skies throughout the day in Delhi and the National Capital Region areas. The rainfall is likely to bring relief from humid weather, lower daytime temperatures, cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow traffic movement on major roads.
Gurugram Under Yellow Alert
The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Gurugram. Following continuous rainfall it is advised residents to remain cautious while commuting. Traffic disruption and waterlogging may occur on key roads, including stretches of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
Gurugram Police Traffic Advisory
The Gurugram Police has urged commuters to avoid waterlogged roads, plan journeys in advance, follow traffic advisories issued by the police, drive slowly and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
IMD Predictions
|Category
|Details
|Weather System
|Active Southwest Monsoon
|Delhi-NCR
|Rain, thunderstorms and cloudy skies
|Gurugram Alert
|Yellow Alert
|Very Heavy Rain Likely In
|Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal
|Possible Impact
|Waterlogging, traffic congestion and reduced visibility
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.