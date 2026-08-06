IMD Weather Forecast Today: Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi-NCR, 5 States Likely to Receive Very Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country today. While the rain is expected to bring relief from high humidity in many regions, it may also cause waterlogging and traffic disruptions particularly in Delhi-NCR. Keep reading to know about IMD's prediction.

IMD Weather Forecast Today

According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected over north, central and eastern India. IMD has warned that some regions could experience very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

States Likely to Receive Very Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in the following states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.