Where does India rank in corruption compared to the rest of the world? India moved up by five spots to 91st out of 182 countries in the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from Transparency International.

India scored 39 out of 100 where higher scores mean a lower chance of corruption.

Denmark stayed at the top as the cleanest country in terms of corruption. Somalia on the other hand ranked at the very bottom of the most recent Corruption rankings.

CPI Ranking of Most and Least Corrupt Countries in the World

Transparency International looks at public sector corruption across 182 countries using 13 different surveys and reports.

Most countries still score below 50 which indicates that corruption remains a widespread issue globally.

This is how the latest corruption index and its CPI score from 2025 are read.