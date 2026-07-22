Where Does India Rank in Corruption? Denmark Tops and Somalia Lags in Latest CPI Report
India climbed five positions to secure the 91st spot among 182 nations in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index. Denmark retained its position as the least corrupt country, while Somalia ranked lowest.
Where does India rank in corruption compared to the rest of the world? India moved up by five spots to 91st out of 182 countries in the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from Transparency International.
India scored 39 out of 100 where higher scores mean a lower chance of corruption.
Denmark stayed at the top as the cleanest country in terms of corruption. Somalia on the other hand ranked at the very bottom of the most recent Corruption rankings.
CPI Ranking of Most and Least Corrupt Countries in the World
Transparency International looks at public sector corruption across 182 countries using 13 different surveys and reports.
Most countries still score below 50 which indicates that corruption remains a widespread issue globally.
This is how the latest corruption index and its CPI score from 2025 are read.
|Country
|CPI Score
|Global Rank
|Status
|Denmark
|89
|1
|Least Corrupt
|Finland
|88
|2
|Top 5 Cleanest
|Singapore
|84
|3
|Top 5 Cleanest
|New Zealand / Norway
|81
|4 (tied)
|Top 5 Cleanest
|India
|39
|91
|Middle Rank
|Yemen / Libya
|13
|177 (tied)
|Highly Corrupt
|Venezuela
|10
|180
|Top 5 Most Corrupt
|Somalia / South Sudan
|9
|181 (tied)
|Most Corrupt
Corruption Rankings of India in Last 10 Years
India recorded its best relative rank of 35th out of 41 participating countries in 1995 and its lowest position was 96th out of 180 countries in the 2024 index.
But the CPI score has remained steady between 38 and 41 points over the last 10 years. Only the rank moves up or down depending on how other nations perform.
|CPI Edition / Year
|India Rank
|
CPI Score
(out of 100)
|Total Countries Ranked
|2025
|91
|39
|182
|2024
|96
|38
|180
|2023
|93
|39
|180
|2022
|85
|40
|180
|2021
|85
|40
|180
|2020
|86
|40
|180
|2019
|80
|41
|180
|2018
|78
|41
|180
|2017
|81
|40
|180
|2016
|79
|40
|176
What drives India’s Corruption Ranking and Path Ahead?
India’s rise to 91st place in 2025 Corruption Perception Index comes mostly from putting government services online.
Online welfare payments and government tenders mean fewer people have to pay bribes to agents or middleman clerks just to get basic paperwork done.
At the same time India remains in the lower half of the global list.
Experts point out that slow court cases lack of protection for whistleblowers and unclear political funding keep the country from making bigger leaps.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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