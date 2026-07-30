India Surpasses China to Become World’s Second-Largest Supplier of Seafarers
India has overtaken China to become the world’s second-largest supplier of seafarers, contributing over 3.11 lakh maritime professionals to the global workforce. Keep reading more about the seafarers.
India has become world’s second-largest supplier of seafarers, overtaking China. According to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026, India now contributes 311,936 seafarers, accounting for 12.16% of the global maritime workforce. Keep reading in detail.
India Overtakes China in Global Maritime Workforce
India has climbed from fifth place in 2015 to second place in 2026. India now has 311,936 seafarers, accounting for 12.16% of the global maritime workforce, while the Philippines continues to hold the top position.
What Is a Seafarer?
A seafarer is a trained professional who works on merchant ships, cargo vessels, oil tankers, passenger ships and other commercial vessels. Their responsibilities include navigating ships, operating marine equipment, maintaining engines and machinery, managing cargo, ensuring onboard safety and supporting international trade. Seafarers are essential to global shipping, with nearly 90% of world trade transported by sea.
India’s Strength in Ship Officers
India has become one of the world’s leading suppliers of skilled maritime professionals. According to the latest report India has 1,40,718 ship officers, accounting for 13.41% of the global officer workforce. India has 1,71,218 crew members (ratings), making up 11.29% of the world’s ratings workforce.
India’s Growth Over the Years
India has recorded steady growth in its contribution to the global maritime workforce.
|Year
|Global Share
|Global Rank
|2015
|5.2%
|5th
|2021
|6%
|5th
|2026
|12.16%
|2nd
What Is Driving India’s Rise?
Several factors have contributed to India’s improved ranking like expansion of maritime training institutions, better quality certification and skill development, growing global demand for qualified ship officers, government initiatives to strengthen the maritime sector and increased participation of Indian professionals in international shipping.
World’s Second-Largest Supplier of Seafarers
|Metric
|Value
|India’s Global Rank
|2nd
|Total Indian Seafarers
|311,936
|Global Workforce Share
|12.16%
|Ship Officers
|140,718
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.