India Surpasses China to Become World’s Second-Largest Supplier of Seafarers

India has become world’s second-largest supplier of seafarers, overtaking China. According to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026, India now contributes 311,936 seafarers, accounting for 12.16% of the global maritime workforce. Keep reading in detail.

India Overtakes China in Global Maritime Workforce

India has climbed from fifth place in 2015 to second place in 2026. India now has 311,936 seafarers, accounting for 12.16% of the global maritime workforce, while the Philippines continues to hold the top position.

What Is a Seafarer?

A seafarer is a trained professional who works on merchant ships, cargo vessels, oil tankers, passenger ships and other commercial vessels. Their responsibilities include navigating ships, operating marine equipment, maintaining engines and machinery, managing cargo, ensuring onboard safety and supporting international trade. Seafarers are essential to global shipping, with nearly 90% of world trade transported by sea.