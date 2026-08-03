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India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026: Who Won the Match? Check Winner, Scorecard & Key Highlights

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 12:03 IST

Who won the India vs Pakistan match in the Asian Legends League 2026? Check the complete scorecard, match summary, Player of the Match, and key highlights.

India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026: Who Won the Match? Check Winner, Scorecard & Key Highlights
India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026: Who Won the Match? Check Winner, Scorecard & Key Highlights

In the 6th match of the Asian Legends League 2026, the India Royals defeated the Pakistan Panthers by 2 wickets.

This match was played at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, where the India Royals successfully chased a target of 168, scoring 169 with the loss of 8 wickets in 17.3 overs.

Here are the complete details of the India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026 with the scorecard & key highlights.

India vs Pakistan Asian Legends League 2026 Match at a Glance

Match

India Royals vs Pakistan Panthers

Tournament

Asian Legends League 2026 (Season 2)

Venue

Lotus Sports Club Ground, Lusaka, Zambia

Date

2 August 2026

Winner

India Royals

Margin of Victory

India won by 2 wickets

Pakistan Score

167/6 (20 overs)

India Score

169/8 (17.3 overs)

Pakistan's Panthers Innings

While batting first, the Pakistan Panthers scored 167/6 in 20 overs with loss of 6 wickets. Captain Imran Nazir led the innings with an aggressive & scored 47 off 29 balls, while Ibrar Hussain and Taufiq Umar made 39 runs to the score board.

Pakistan Batting Highlights

Batter

Runs

Balls

Imran Nazir

47

29

Ibrar Hussain

39

36

Taufiq Umar

39

23

India Royals Bowling

Bowler

Wickets

Shadab Jakati

2

Subodh Bhati

2

India Royals Run Chase

In the second inning of the match, India started with a slow chase, as they lost early wickets. Naman Ojha, Abhishek Jalota, and Asad Pathan were dismissed quickly, leaving India at 60/4.

The match turned around when Rishi Dhawan and Subodh Bhati stitched together a crucial partnership.

Dhawan scored a match-winning half-century, while Bhati played an equally important knock before India crossed the target with two wickets remaining.

India Batting Highlights

Batter

Runs

Balls

Rishi Dhawan

50

32

Subodh Bhati

46

29

Abhishek Jalota

30

19

Player of the Match

Rishi Dhawan rose to the occasion with a match-winning 50 off just 33 balls, anchoring the chase with confidence and composure to guide the Indian Royals to a thrilling victory.

🏏 50 Runs
⚡ 33 Balls
📈 Strike Rate: 151.51

rishi dhawan player of the match

Source: instagram/rishidhawan19

Key Highlights of the India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026

  • The India Royals beat the Pakistan Panthers by 2 wickets.

  • Pakistan Panthers scored 167/6 in 20 overs.

  • Imran Nazir, captain of the Pakistan Panthers, is the top scorer from the batting side and scored 47 off 29 balls.

  • In the second inning, India has started with a lower phase and is struggling at 60/4.

  • Rishi Dhawan scored a match-winning innings, scoring 50 off 32 balls.

  • Subodh Bhati contributed a crucial 46 runs in India's win in this match in Asia Legends League 2026.

  • Shadab Jakati and Subodh Bhati took 2 wickets each for India.

  • The match was played in Lusaka, Zambia, during the second season of the Asian Legends League.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 12:03 IST

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