In the 6th match of the Asian Legends League 2026, the India Royals defeated the Pakistan Panthers by 2 wickets.

This match was played at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, where the India Royals successfully chased a target of 168, scoring 169 with the loss of 8 wickets in 17.3 overs.

Here are the complete details of the India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026 with the scorecard & key highlights.

India vs Pakistan Asian Legends League 2026 Match at a Glance