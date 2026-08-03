India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026: Who Won the Match? Check Winner, Scorecard & Key Highlights
Who won the India vs Pakistan match in the Asian Legends League 2026? Check the complete scorecard, match summary, Player of the Match, and key highlights.
In the 6th match of the Asian Legends League 2026, the India Royals defeated the Pakistan Panthers by 2 wickets.
This match was played at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, where the India Royals successfully chased a target of 168, scoring 169 with the loss of 8 wickets in 17.3 overs.
Here are the complete details of the India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026 with the scorecard & key highlights.
India vs Pakistan Asian Legends League 2026 Match at a Glance
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Match
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India Royals vs Pakistan Panthers
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Tournament
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Asian Legends League 2026 (Season 2)
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Venue
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Lotus Sports Club Ground, Lusaka, Zambia
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Date
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2 August 2026
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Winner
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India Royals
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Margin of Victory
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India won by 2 wickets
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Pakistan Score
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167/6 (20 overs)
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India Score
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169/8 (17.3 overs)
Pakistan's Panthers Innings
While batting first, the Pakistan Panthers scored 167/6 in 20 overs with loss of 6 wickets. Captain Imran Nazir led the innings with an aggressive & scored 47 off 29 balls, while Ibrar Hussain and Taufiq Umar made 39 runs to the score board.
Pakistan Batting Highlights
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Batter
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Runs
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Balls
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Imran Nazir
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47
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29
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Ibrar Hussain
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39
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36
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Taufiq Umar
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39
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23
India Royals Bowling
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Bowler
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Wickets
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Shadab Jakati
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2
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Subodh Bhati
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2
India Royals Run Chase
In the second inning of the match, India started with a slow chase, as they lost early wickets. Naman Ojha, Abhishek Jalota, and Asad Pathan were dismissed quickly, leaving India at 60/4.
The match turned around when Rishi Dhawan and Subodh Bhati stitched together a crucial partnership.
Dhawan scored a match-winning half-century, while Bhati played an equally important knock before India crossed the target with two wickets remaining.
India Batting Highlights
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Batter
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Runs
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Balls
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Rishi Dhawan
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50
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32
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Subodh Bhati
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46
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29
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Abhishek Jalota
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30
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19
Player of the Match
Rishi Dhawan rose to the occasion with a match-winning 50 off just 33 balls, anchoring the chase with confidence and composure to guide the Indian Royals to a thrilling victory.
🏏 50 Runs
⚡ 33 Balls
📈 Strike Rate: 151.51
Source: instagram/rishidhawan19
Key Highlights of the India vs Pakistan 6th Match of the Asian Legends League 2026
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The India Royals beat the Pakistan Panthers by 2 wickets.
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Pakistan Panthers scored 167/6 in 20 overs.
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Imran Nazir, captain of the Pakistan Panthers, is the top scorer from the batting side and scored 47 off 29 balls.
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In the second inning, India has started with a lower phase and is struggling at 60/4.
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Rishi Dhawan scored a match-winning innings, scoring 50 off 32 balls.
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Subodh Bhati contributed a crucial 46 runs in India's win in this match in Asia Legends League 2026.
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Shadab Jakati and Subodh Bhati took 2 wickets each for India.
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The match was played in Lusaka, Zambia, during the second season of the Asian Legends League.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.