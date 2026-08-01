Indian Army Introduces XWG Diesel to Keep Military Vehicles Running at -42°C

The Indian Army will now use a new fuel which is called the Extreme Weather Grade (XWG) Diesel. This fuel is specially made to help the military vehicles and equipment so that they can work without any interruption even at low temperatures such as -42°C. This move is a big help to soldiers who are posted in high altitude areas like Ladakh and Siachen Glacier. This article explains what XWG diesel is, how it works and its strategic importance for India. What is XWG Diesel? The full form of XWG is Extreme Weather Grade. It is specially designed for very low temperature areas. Normal diesel usually becomes thick in extreme conditions and that is why it gets tough for the Indian Army to work around the vehicles. That is where XWG Diesel solves this problem. Feature Details Full Form Extreme Weather Grade Diesel Launched By General Dhiraj Seth who is the Chief of the Army Staff launched the XWG on July 31 2026 Developed With Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and other Oil Marketing Companies Lowest Operating Temperature -42°C Standards Followed BS-VI emission norms Primary Use Military vehicles and equipment Key Benefit Reliable operation in extreme cold without engine changes

How Does XWG Diesel Work? In comparison to normal diesel, XWG is known to have a lower cloud point and pour point. Cloud point is the temperature at which tiny wax particles begin forming inside diesel. On the other hand, pour point is the lowest temperature at which the fuel can still flow and below this point it becomes too thick to even move. Since XWG has both lower cloud point and pour point, it can handle much colder temperatures before it starts to thicken. Normal diesels form wax crystals in the cold as it naturally has a small amount of wax. In cold weather this wax hardens and turns into tiny solid crystals. These crystals come together and block the fuel lines and filters. That is why the fuel supply to the engines stops at high altitudes. What is the Strategic Importance of XWG Diesel for India?