The resignation of an Indian minister on the grounds of moral accountability has returned to the headlines after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister of India.

Pradhan sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 25 2026. His resignation comes after nationwide student protests over a National Testing Agency (NTA) exam paper leak.

Pradhan in his letter states that holding public office was never about personal prestige and he chose to step aside to protect student interests.

Voluntary exits over administrative failure are rare today but India has a long history of important leaders leaving their offices after a major national crises.

List of 7 Indian Ministers Who Resigned on Major Moral Grounds

Apart from recent resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan India has witnessed the following exits of notable ministers since independence which were a major news headlines in the Indian history: