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India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 1): Lovlina Borgohain Leads Boxing Finals, Gulveer Singh Eyes Another Medal

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 10:27 IST

Check India's complete Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for August 1 in IST. Lovlina Borgohain leads 10 Indian boxers in gold medal bouts, while Gulveer Singh, Priyanka Goswami and India's athletics stars compete for medals.

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 1): Lovlina Borgohain Leads Boxing Finals, Gulveer Singh Eyes Another Medal
India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 1): Lovlina Borgohain Leads Boxing Finals, Gulveer Singh Eyes Another Medal

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today, August 01, will be another historic day for one of its biggest medal opportunities in Glasgow.

The main event for today is boxing, with 10 Indian boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain, who reached the final after winning their semi-final.

Every boxer has already secured silver medals at CWG 2026 and will be competing for the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Apart from boxing, Gulveer Singh is eyeing another medal to add to his tally in the men's 5000 m final after winning silver in the 10,000 m event.

Other than boxing and athletics, Indians will compete in judo, para-athletics, lawn bowls, and track cycling throughout the day.

Here is India's complete schedule and medal events for the Commonwealth Games 2026 for August 1, 2026 (IST). 

Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Schedule for August 1

Time (IST)

Sport

Event

2:30 PM

Track Cycling

Men's Sprint Qualifying

2:35 PM

Para Athletics

Men's Shot Put F57 Final

2:40 PM

Athletics

Men's Triple Jump Final

2:50 PM

Para Athletics

Men's 1500m T54 Final

3:00 PM

Athletics

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final

3:27 PM

Track Cycling

Men's Sprint Round of 16 (If Qualified)

3:30 PM

Boxing

Women's 54kg Final

3:45 PM

Boxing

Women's 57kg Final

3:50 PM

Lawn Bowls

Men's Pairs vs England

3:54 PM

Judo

Women's 63kg Round of 16

4:03 PM

Track Cycling

Men's Sprint Quarter-final (If Qualified)

4:15 PM

Boxing

Men's 55kg Final

4:19 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying

4:36 PM

Judo

Men's 90kg Round of 16

5:00 PM onwards

Judo

Quarter-finals

5:54 PM onwards

Judo

Repechage Bouts

6:24 PM onwards

Judo

Semi-finals

7:38 PM

Track Cycling

Men's Sprint Semi-final (If Qualified)

8:48 PM

Judo

Women's 63kg Bronze Medal

9:00 PM

Boxing

Women's 51kg Final

9:00 PM

Judo

Women's 63kg Final

9:15 PM

Boxing

Women's 60kg Final

9:30 PM

Boxing

Women's 70kg Final

9:30 PM

Judo

Men's 81kg Bronze Medal

9:42 PM

Judo

Men's 81kg Final

9:45 PM

Boxing

Women's 75kg Final

9:48 PM

Judo

Women's 70kg Bronze Medal

10:00 PM

Boxing

Men's 60kg Final

10:00 PM

Judo

Women's 70kg Final

10:02 PM

Track Cycling

Men's Sprint Final (If Qualified)

10:15 PM

Boxing

Men's 80kg Final

10:30 PM

Boxing

Men's +90kg Final

10:30 PM

Judo

Men's 90kg Bronze Medal

10:42 PM

Judo

Men's 90kg Final

10:50 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 10km Scratch Race Final (If Qualified)

11:35 PM

Athletics

Men's Pole Vault Final

11:45 PM

Lawn Bowls

Men's Pairs Semi-final (If Qualified)

12:15 AM (Aug 2)

Athletics

Men's 5000m Final

1:50 AM (Aug 2)

Athletics

Mixed 4×400m Relay Final

Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal Events for India on August 1

Time (IST)

Sport

Event

Indian Athletes

Medal Status

2:35 PM

Para Athletics

Men's Shot Put F57

Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal

Medal event

2:40 PM

Athletics

Men's Triple Jump

Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

Medal event

2:50 PM

Para Athletics

Men's 1500m T54

Ramesh Shanmugam

Medal event

3:00 PM

Athletics

Women's 10,000m Race Walk

Priyanka Goswami, Ravina

Medal event

3:30 PM

Boxing

Women's 54kg Final

Preeti Pawar

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

3:45 PM

Boxing

Women's 57kg Final

Jaismine Lamboria

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

4:15 PM

Boxing

Men's 55kg Final

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

9:00 PM

Boxing

Women's 51kg Final

Sakshi Chaudhary

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

9:15 PM

Boxing

Women's 60kg Final

Priya Ghanghas

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

9:30 PM

Boxing

Women's 70kg Final

Arundhati Choudhary

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

9:45 PM

Boxing

Women's 75kg Final

Lovlina Borgohain

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

10:00 PM

Boxing

Men's 60kg Final

Sachin Siwach

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

10:15 PM

Boxing

Men's 80kg Final

Ankush Panghal

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

10:30 PM

Boxing

Men's +90kg Final

Narender Berwal

Silver confirmed; fights for gold

11:35 PM

Athletics

Men's Pole Vault

Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar

Medal event

12:15 AM (Aug 2)

Athletics

Men's 5000m

Gulveer Singh

Medal event

1:50 AM (Aug 2)

Athletics

Mixed 4×400m Relay

Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur

Medal event

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Players' Schedule at CWG 2026 for August 01, 2026

  • In today’s schedule of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on August 01, 2026, 10 boxers will compete for gold.

  • Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the women's 75kg final, while Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary will also aim for gold medals in their respective women's weight categories.

  • In the men's category, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, and Narender Berwal will compete for gold in boxing at CWG 2026.

  • Gulveer Singh will compete for gold in the men's 5000m final race.

  • Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men's pole vault final.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 10:27 IST

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