India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 1): Lovlina Borgohain Leads Boxing Finals, Gulveer Singh Eyes Another Medal
Check India's complete Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for August 1 in IST. Lovlina Borgohain leads 10 Indian boxers in gold medal bouts, while Gulveer Singh, Priyanka Goswami and India's athletics stars compete for medals.
India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today, August 01, will be another historic day for one of its biggest medal opportunities in Glasgow.
The main event for today is boxing, with 10 Indian boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain, who reached the final after winning their semi-final.
Every boxer has already secured silver medals at CWG 2026 and will be competing for the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
Apart from boxing, Gulveer Singh is eyeing another medal to add to his tally in the men's 5000 m final after winning silver in the 10,000 m event.
Other than boxing and athletics, Indians will compete in judo, para-athletics, lawn bowls, and track cycling throughout the day.
Here is India's complete schedule and medal events for the Commonwealth Games 2026 for August 1, 2026 (IST).
Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Schedule for August 1
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Time (IST)
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Sport
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Event
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2:30 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Sprint Qualifying
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2:35 PM
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Para Athletics
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Men's Shot Put F57 Final
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2:40 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Triple Jump Final
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2:50 PM
|
Para Athletics
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Men's 1500m T54 Final
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3:00 PM
|
Athletics
|
Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final
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3:27 PM
|
Track Cycling
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Men's Sprint Round of 16 (If Qualified)
|
3:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 54kg Final
|
3:45 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 57kg Final
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3:50 PM
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Men's Pairs vs England
|
3:54 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's 63kg Round of 16
|
4:03 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Sprint Quarter-final (If Qualified)
|
4:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 55kg Final
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4:19 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying
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4:36 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's 90kg Round of 16
|
5:00 PM onwards
|
Judo
|
Quarter-finals
|
5:54 PM onwards
|
Judo
|
Repechage Bouts
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6:24 PM onwards
|
Judo
|
Semi-finals
|
7:38 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Sprint Semi-final (If Qualified)
|
8:48 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's 63kg Bronze Medal
|
9:00 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 51kg Final
|
9:00 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's 63kg Final
|
9:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 60kg Final
|
9:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 70kg Final
|
9:30 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's 81kg Bronze Medal
|
9:42 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's 81kg Final
|
9:45 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 75kg Final
|
9:48 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's 70kg Bronze Medal
|
10:00 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 60kg Final
|
10:00 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's 70kg Final
|
10:02 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Sprint Final (If Qualified)
|
10:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 80kg Final
|
10:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's +90kg Final
|
10:30 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's 90kg Bronze Medal
|
10:42 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's 90kg Final
|
10:50 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 10km Scratch Race Final (If Qualified)
|
11:35 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Pole Vault Final
|
11:45 PM
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Men's Pairs Semi-final (If Qualified)
|
12:15 AM (Aug 2)
|
Athletics
|
Men's 5000m Final
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1:50 AM (Aug 2)
|
Athletics
|
Mixed 4×400m Relay Final
Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal Events for India on August 1
|
Time (IST)
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Indian Athletes
|
Medal Status
|
2:35 PM
|
Para Athletics
|
Men's Shot Put F57
|
Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal
|
Medal event
|
2:40 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Triple Jump
|
Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
|
Medal event
|
2:50 PM
|
Para Athletics
|
Men's 1500m T54
|
Ramesh Shanmugam
|
Medal event
|
3:00 PM
|
Athletics
|
Women's 10,000m Race Walk
|
Priyanka Goswami, Ravina
|
Medal event
|
3:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 54kg Final
|
Preeti Pawar
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
3:45 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 57kg Final
|
Jaismine Lamboria
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
4:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 55kg Final
|
Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
9:00 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 51kg Final
|
Sakshi Chaudhary
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
9:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 60kg Final
|
Priya Ghanghas
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
9:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 70kg Final
|
Arundhati Choudhary
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
9:45 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 75kg Final
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
10:00 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 60kg Final
|
Sachin Siwach
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
10:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 80kg Final
|
Ankush Panghal
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
10:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's +90kg Final
|
Narender Berwal
|
Silver confirmed; fights for gold
|
11:35 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Pole Vault
|
Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|
Medal event
|
12:15 AM (Aug 2)
|
Athletics
|
Men's 5000m
|
Gulveer Singh
|
Medal event
|
1:50 AM (Aug 2)
|
Athletics
|
Mixed 4×400m Relay
|
Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur
|
Medal event
Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Players' Schedule at CWG 2026 for August 01, 2026
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In today’s schedule of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on August 01, 2026, 10 boxers will compete for gold.
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Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the women's 75kg final, while Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary will also aim for gold medals in their respective women's weight categories.
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In the men's category, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, and Narender Berwal will compete for gold in boxing at CWG 2026.
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Gulveer Singh will compete for gold in the men's 5000m final race.
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Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men's pole vault final.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.