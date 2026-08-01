India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today (August 1): Lovlina Borgohain Leads Boxing Finals, Gulveer Singh Eyes Another Medal

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today, August 01, will be another historic day for one of its biggest medal opportunities in Glasgow.

The main event for today is boxing, with 10 Indian boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain, who reached the final after winning their semi-final.

Every boxer has already secured silver medals at CWG 2026 and will be competing for the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Apart from boxing, Gulveer Singh is eyeing another medal to add to his tally in the men's 5000 m final after winning silver in the 10,000 m event.

Other than boxing and athletics, Indians will compete in judo, para-athletics, lawn bowls, and track cycling throughout the day.

Here is India's complete schedule and medal events for the Commonwealth Games 2026 for August 1, 2026 (IST).