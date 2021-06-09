Israel Missile Strike on Syria: All you need to know

Israel Missile Strike on Syria: Why in the News?

Israeli airstrike was reported on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which has damaged some areas in southern and Central Syria.

Damascus has accused Israel of this attack in over a month. As per the Syrian news agency Sana, the air defense system of the country shot down some Israel missiles fired from Lebanon's direction. The strike was done after 11:30 pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Take a look at the tweet below:

Israel Air strikes on Syria: Details

It has been reported that some missiles were shot down and others caused damage, as reported by media sources in Syria.

“Violent explosions were felt in Damascus and around the city, followed by Israeli strikes on military positions”, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (Britain based war monitor).

The chief of the Observatory, Rami Abdul Rahman said to the media, “air strikes also took place in the south of Homs province and in the border zone between Homs and Tartus".

#Israel expanded the scope of its strikes in #Syria's southern and central provinces last year, with a 17% increase in overall attacks compared to 2019 https://t.co/NoXKde1ppA pic.twitter.com/HJ2dH8tBUD — Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (@ACLEDINFO) June 5, 2021

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Syrian Observatory of Human Rights was founded in May 2006. It is a United Kingdom based information office started with the aim to document human rights abuses conducted in Syria.

It has been focussing on Syrian Civil War since 2011.

Now SOHR has been quite famous and is one of the most reliable sources for various news agencies. It is frequently quoted on daily deaths from all sides of the conflict and particularly when the civilians are killed in airstrikes in Syria.

It is described as a Pro- opposition, Anti- Assad organization.

Israel Strikes on Syria: Reason

The IDF had launched various airstrikes since the beginning of the civil war in Syria against Iran.

Take a look at the position of Israel, Syria and Lebanon in the map below:

Iran wanted to establish a permanent military presence in the country and made efforts to transport weapons into Syria, to Hezbollah. This is why Israel every now and then keeps attacking Syria. It can also be thought of as a move to continue its hegemony in the region.

So in short Israel wishes to:

Halt Iran's supplies for Hezbollah and various Shia Military groups in Syria

The military groups then march towards the border of Israel and Syria which creates havoc and thus a need for Israel's interruption

Israel wants to weaken the presence of Iran in the region of Syria ( as it is its immediate neighbour and Iran is it’s ardent rival)

Also Golan heights were occupied by Israel but still is treated as Syria's part. So Israel wants Iran to keep a distance from Syria as it expects Iran to aid Syria in creating a havoc here.

Western Intelligence sources said that Israel's stepped up its strikes on Syria since last year. These are a part of shadow war approved by the US.

Intelligence sources said that Israel has over the past year expanded its targets across Syria, where thousands of Iranian backed militias are involved in regaining much of its territory lost by Syrian President Bashar al Assad to insurgents in a decade old civil war.

This problem has however not found any such solution. The UN Security Council has called for the implementation of the 2012 Geneva Communique, which envisages a transitional governing body.

Nine rounds of such talks have failed to make progress.

