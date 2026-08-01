Jaismine Lamboria Outclasses Michaela Walsh to Win Commonwealth Games Boxing Gold

Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria has done it again! She has given a dominant performance and won the gold medal in the women’s 57kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She has defeated Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final match that was held on 1 August, Saturday at the Scottish Event Campus.

Her victory has strengthened India’s gold tally and improved the boxing campaign at the Games. Here are the details of the final round along with Jasmine’s boxing career and her medal journey.

Lamboria's Gold Medal at a Glance

She won by a 5-0 decision. Here is a quick overview: