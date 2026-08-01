Jaismine Lamboria Outclasses Michaela Walsh to Win Commonwealth Games Boxing Gold
India's Jaismine Lamboria clinched Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing gold with a dominant win over Michaela Walsh. Here is everything you need to know.
Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria has done it again! She has given a dominant performance and won the gold medal in the women’s 57kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She has defeated Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final match that was held on 1 August, Saturday at the Scottish Event Campus.
Her victory has strengthened India’s gold tally and improved the boxing campaign at the Games. Here are the details of the final round along with Jasmine’s boxing career and her medal journey.
Lamboria's Gold Medal at a Glance
She won by a 5-0 decision. Here is a quick overview:
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Particular
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Details
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Event
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Women's 57kg Boxing
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Medal
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Gold
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Opponent
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Michaela Walsh from Northern Ireland
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Result
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Won by unanimous 5-0 decision
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Venue
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Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow
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Competition
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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Judges' Scorecards
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Three out of five judges scored 29-28, and two judges scored 30-27
Who Is Jaismine Lamboria?
Jaismine was born on 30 August 2001 in Bhiwani Haryana and comes from a family that has a strong boxing background. Her great grandfather was Hawa Singh who was a two-time Asian Games gold medallist and co-founder of the famous Bhiwani Boxing Club.
This boxing club has produced many big names such as Vijender Singh. Her grandfather was Captain Chander Bhan Lamboriya who was a wrestler too.
Jaismine showed interest in boxing during her 10th grade and her uncles Sandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh trained her in early years of her career.
Jaismine has represented India at the Paris 2024 Olympics but lost in the first round to Filipino boxer Nesthy Alcayde Petecio.
Jasmine Lamboria’s Major International Achievements Before Commonwealth Games 2026
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Year
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Achievement
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2022
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Jaismine won a bronze medal at Commonwealth Games, Birmingham
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2023
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She won Elite Women's National Boxing Championships
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2024
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She represented India at Paris Olympics (57kg category)
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2025
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Took gold medal at World Boxing Cup, Astana
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2025
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Gold medal in World Boxing Championships at Liverpool where she defeated
Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta
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2025
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Won gold medal at World Boxing Cup Final in Greater Noida
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2025
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Became Winner and Best Boxer at National Boxing Championships
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2026
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Won silver medal at Asian Boxing Championships
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2026
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Won gold medal at Commonwealth Games, Glasgow (57kg)
Jaismine Lamboria’s Road to Commonwealth Games 2026 Finals
The road to the finals was quite tough for Jaismine. In the quarterfinals, she faced England's Elise Glynn and won with a 4-1 split decision. In the semifinal, she fought against Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela and landed heavy blows which led to multiple standing counts and she won a Referee Stops Contest (RSC) win.
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