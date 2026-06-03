Karnataka New Cabinet Ministers List 2026: Check the Full list of Ministers here

The Indian National Congress (INC) government in Karnataka has restructured its executive team following a significant leadership transition in the state's political landscape. D.K. Shivakumar took the oath of office as chief minister of Karnataka on June 3, 2026, administered by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and his Council of Ministers at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

This major political transition follows the formal resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The transition successfully implements the internal 50-50 power-sharing pact brokered by the Congress high command when the party first assumed power in May 2023.

Under this rotational governance rule, Siddaramaiah completed his stipulated 2.5-year tenure as Chief Minister, paving the way for state party president and former Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to take over the helm for the remaining 2.5 years of the government's term.