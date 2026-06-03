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Karnataka New Cabinet Ministers List 2026: Check the Full list of Ministers here

By Manisha Waldia
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 22:05 IST

Check the full updated list of Karnataka cabinet ministers in 2026. the D.K. Shivakumar-led Karnataka government expansioned vabinet by inducting  20 new ministers, reaching its full constitutional strength of 34. Discover key portfolios, structural changes and details. 

D.K. Shivakumar took the oath as chief minister of Karnataka along with the 13th cabinet minister | Image: PTI
D.K. Shivakumar took the oath as chief minister of Karnataka along with the 13th cabinet minister | Image: PTI

The Indian National Congress (INC) government in Karnataka has restructured its executive team following a significant leadership transition in the state's political landscape. D.K. Shivakumar took the oath of office as chief minister of Karnataka on June 3, 2026, administered by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and his Council of Ministers at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

This major political transition follows the formal resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The transition successfully implements the internal 50-50 power-sharing pact brokered by the Congress high command when the party first assumed power in May 2023. 

Under this rotational governance rule, Siddaramaiah completed his stipulated 2.5-year tenure as Chief Minister, paving the way for state party president and former Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to take over the helm for the remaining 2.5 years of the government's term.

    • Chief Minister: Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar also known as D.K. Shivakumar 

    • Deputy Chief Minister: G. Parameshwara

    • Speaker of the Legislative Assembly: G.S. Patil

    • Deputy Speaker: A.S. Ponnanna

    • Chairperson of the Legislative Council: Saleem Ahmed

    • Deputy Chairperson: Umashree

Full List of Cabinet Ministers and Portfolios 2026

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar alongside Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, leads a specialized cabinet to streamline administration. A total of  14 Ministers took the oath including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

According to the constitution of India the maximum limit of cabinet ministers for Karnataka's 224-member Legislative Assembly, the maximum permissible size for the Council of Ministers is 34 (15% of the total assembly strength). The D.K. Shivakumar-led government has filled all remaining vacant berths and reaching its maximum constitutional strength of 34 ministers (15% of the 224-member Assembly).

Full Master List: Karnataka Council of Ministers (2026)

Sl. No.

Minister Name

Ministerial Rank

Portfolios / Departments

1

D.K. Shivakumar

Chief Minister

Finance, Cabinet Affairs, DPAR, Intelligence, BDA, BMRDA and all unallocated portfolios.

2

G. Parameshwara

Deputy Chief Minister

Revenue and Sports.

3

Priyank Kharge

Cabinet Minister

Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT  and E-Governance.

4

Krishna Byre Gowda

Cabinet Minister

Greater Bengaluru Development (GBA, BWSSB, BMRCL and all Bengaluru city corporations).

5

U. T. Khader

Cabinet Minister

Health & Family Welfare.

6

M. B. Patil

Cabinet Minister

Large & Medium Industries, Infrastructure Development.

7

K. H. Muniyappa

Cabinet Minister

Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs.

8

K. J. George

Cabinet Minister

Energy and Tourism.

9

Satish Jarkiholi

Cabinet Minister

Public Works Department (PWD).

10

Ramalinga Reddy

Cabinet Minister

Major & Medium Irrigation.

11

Eshwar Khandre

Cabinet Minister

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

12

Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Cabinet Minister

Urban Development (excluding BDA, BMRDA, GBA).

13

Byrathi Suresh

Cabinet Minister

Transport.

14

Sharan Prakash Patil

Cabinet Minister

Medical Education & Skill Development.

15

P.M. Narendraswamy

Cabinet Minister )

Backward Classes Welfare (Allocations ongoing)

16

Shivaraj Tangadagi

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

17

Rudrappa Lamani

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

18

K.S. Basavanthappa

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

19

B. Nagendra

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

20

T. Raghumoorthy

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

21

B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

22

Rizwan Arshad

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

23

Santosh Lad

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

24

Madhu Bangarappa

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

25

Putturangashetty

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

26

Mankala Vaidya

Cabinet Minister)

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

27

Dr. Ajay Singh

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

28

N. Chaluvaraya Swamy

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

29

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

30

H.C. Balakrishna

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

31

Basavaraj Rayareddi

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

32

Vijayanand Kashappanavar

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

33

Laxman Savadi

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited

34

Gayathri Shanthegowda

Cabinet Minister 

Portfolio Allocation Awaited (Lone female minister)

Note: The department portfolios for the newly sworn-in ministers are currently being distributed and configured by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) which has not been released by the state government in its official gazette notification.

The new cabinet structure of the state is designed to accelerate the ground-level implementation of infrastructure projects by ensuring transparency and administrative stability across the state. .

The 2026 leadership transition in Karnataka is focused on maintaining political equilibrium across geographical zones, including Kalyana-Karnataka, Kittur-Karnataka, the coastal belt, and the old Mysuru region by incorporating senior veterans like Ramalinga Reddy and K.J. George alongside younger leaders like Priyank Kharge and newly inducted Yathindra Siddaramaiah. The Congress high command aims to bring a renewed momentum to administrative delivery.

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

Executive - Editorial

Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.

Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Jun 3, 2026, 17:01 IST

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