Karnataka New Cabinet Ministers List 2026: Check the Full list of Ministers here
Check the full updated list of Karnataka cabinet ministers in 2026. the D.K. Shivakumar-led Karnataka government expansioned vabinet by inducting 20 new ministers, reaching its full constitutional strength of 34. Discover key portfolios, structural changes and details.
The Indian National Congress (INC) government in Karnataka has restructured its executive team following a significant leadership transition in the state's political landscape. D.K. Shivakumar took the oath of office as chief minister of Karnataka on June 3, 2026, administered by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and his Council of Ministers at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.
This major political transition follows the formal resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The transition successfully implements the internal 50-50 power-sharing pact brokered by the Congress high command when the party first assumed power in May 2023.
Under this rotational governance rule, Siddaramaiah completed his stipulated 2.5-year tenure as Chief Minister, paving the way for state party president and former Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to take over the helm for the remaining 2.5 years of the government's term.
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Chief Minister: Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar also known as D.K. Shivakumar
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Deputy Chief Minister: G. Parameshwara
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Speaker of the Legislative Assembly: G.S. Patil
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Deputy Speaker: A.S. Ponnanna
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Chairperson of the Legislative Council: Saleem Ahmed
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Deputy Chairperson: Umashree
Full List of Cabinet Ministers and Portfolios 2026
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar alongside Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, leads a specialized cabinet to streamline administration. A total of 14 Ministers took the oath including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.
According to the constitution of India the maximum limit of cabinet ministers for Karnataka's 224-member Legislative Assembly, the maximum permissible size for the Council of Ministers is 34 (15% of the total assembly strength). The D.K. Shivakumar-led government has filled all remaining vacant berths and reaching its maximum constitutional strength of 34 ministers (15% of the 224-member Assembly).
Full Master List: Karnataka Council of Ministers (2026)
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Sl. No.
|
Minister Name
|
Ministerial Rank
|
Portfolios / Departments
|
1
|
D.K. Shivakumar
|
Chief Minister
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Finance, Cabinet Affairs, DPAR, Intelligence, BDA, BMRDA and all unallocated portfolios.
|
2
|
G. Parameshwara
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Deputy Chief Minister
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Revenue and Sports.
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3
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Priyank Kharge
|
Cabinet Minister
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Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT and E-Governance.
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4
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Krishna Byre Gowda
|
Cabinet Minister
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Greater Bengaluru Development (GBA, BWSSB, BMRCL and all Bengaluru city corporations).
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5
|
U. T. Khader
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Health & Family Welfare.
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6
|
M. B. Patil
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Large & Medium Industries, Infrastructure Development.
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7
|
K. H. Muniyappa
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs.
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8
|
K. J. George
|
Cabinet Minister
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Energy and Tourism.
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9
|
Satish Jarkiholi
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Cabinet Minister
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Public Works Department (PWD).
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10
|
Ramalinga Reddy
|
Cabinet Minister
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Major & Medium Irrigation.
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11
|
Eshwar Khandre
|
Cabinet Minister
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Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.
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12
|
Yathindra Siddaramaiah
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Cabinet Minister
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Urban Development (excluding BDA, BMRDA, GBA).
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13
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Byrathi Suresh
|
Cabinet Minister
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Transport.
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14
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Sharan Prakash Patil
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Cabinet Minister
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Medical Education & Skill Development.
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15
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P.M. Narendraswamy
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Cabinet Minister )
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Backward Classes Welfare (Allocations ongoing)
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16
|
Shivaraj Tangadagi
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
17
|
Rudrappa Lamani
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
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18
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K.S. Basavanthappa
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Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
19
|
B. Nagendra
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
20
|
T. Raghumoorthy
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
21
|
B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
22
|
Rizwan Arshad
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
23
|
Santosh Lad
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
24
|
Madhu Bangarappa
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
25
|
Putturangashetty
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
26
|
Mankala Vaidya
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Cabinet Minister)
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
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27
|
Dr. Ajay Singh
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Cabinet Minister
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Portfolio Allocation Awaited
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28
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N. Chaluvaraya Swamy
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Cabinet Minister
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Portfolio Allocation Awaited
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29
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K.M. Shivalinge Gowda
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Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
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30
|
H.C. Balakrishna
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
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31
|
Basavaraj Rayareddi
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
32
|
Vijayanand Kashappanavar
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
33
|
Laxman Savadi
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited
|
34
|
Gayathri Shanthegowda
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Portfolio Allocation Awaited (Lone female minister)
Note: The department portfolios for the newly sworn-in ministers are currently being distributed and configured by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) which has not been released by the state government in its official gazette notification.
The new cabinet structure of the state is designed to accelerate the ground-level implementation of infrastructure projects by ensuring transparency and administrative stability across the state. .
The 2026 leadership transition in Karnataka is focused on maintaining political equilibrium across geographical zones, including Kalyana-Karnataka, Kittur-Karnataka, the coastal belt, and the old Mysuru region by incorporating senior veterans like Ramalinga Reddy and K.J. George alongside younger leaders like Priyank Kharge and newly inducted Yathindra Siddaramaiah. The Congress high command aims to bring a renewed momentum to administrative delivery.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com