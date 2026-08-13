What is the Black-Necked Crane and Why Did Ladakh Launch a Festival to Protect it?

Ladakh is not only famous for its scenic views and tall mountains but it also features many rare birds. One such bird is the black necked crane which lives in the high, cold wetlands of the Himalayan region.

This bird is quite known for its loud call and Ladakh is the only place in India where these cranes come every summer.

This bird is near threatened in the IUCN Red List and that is why to protect it, Ladakh launched its first Black-Necked Crane Festival in August 2026.

The aim of this festival is to spread awareness about this bird and help in its conservation. Protecting this crane also means protecting Ladakh's wetlands.



