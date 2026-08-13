What is the Black-Necked Crane and Why Did Ladakh Launch a Festival to Protect it?
What is the Black-Necked Crane and why is Ladakh holding a festival for it? Know about this rare bird and the reason behind the initiative.
Ladakh is not only famous for its scenic views and tall mountains but it also features many rare birds. One such bird is the black necked crane which lives in the high, cold wetlands of the Himalayan region.
This bird is quite known for its loud call and Ladakh is the only place in India where these cranes come every summer.
This bird is near threatened in the IUCN Red List and that is why to protect it, Ladakh launched its first Black-Necked Crane Festival in August 2026.
The aim of this festival is to spread awareness about this bird and help in its conservation. Protecting this crane also means protecting Ladakh's wetlands.
Inaugurate the nation’s first, “Ladakh Black-Necked Crane Festival 2026”, celebrating the world’s only alpine crane and the revered State Bird of Ladakh.— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) August 11, 2026
The festival is witnessing the participation of conservationists, researchers and experts from India and abroad, including… pic.twitter.com/qRTa6WA67s
What is the Black Necked Crane?
This bird has a black head and neck and carries a red patch on its crown, along with a pale grey body. Here is a brief overview of the bird:
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Feature
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Details
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Common Name
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Black-Necked Crane
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Scientific Name
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Grus nigricollis
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Type
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Bird / Crane
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Family
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Gruidae
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Habitat
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High-altitude wetlands and grasslands
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Main Range
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Tibetan Plateau and Himalayan region
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India
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Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and parts of the Himalayan region
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Conservation Status
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Near Threatened (IUCN)
Where is the Black-Necked Crane Found?
The bird lives across a few countries in Asia. Here is a brief overview about where this bird is majorly found:
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The biggest home for black necked cranes is the Tibetan Plateau.
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This bird is also found in parts of Bhutan and Nepal.
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In India, Ladakh is the only region where the bird successfully breeds.
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Important Ladakh habitats that see these cranes include Tso Kar, Hanle and other wetlands of the Changthang region.
The birds arrive in Ladakh around March and April and leave by late October or November.
Why Did Ladakh Launch a Festival for the Black-Necked Crane?
Ladakh held India's first Black-Necked Crane Festival which ran from August 11 to August 14 and it was observed across Leh, Tso Kar and Hanle.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the festival and the goal of this festival was to protect the endangered crane while also supporting local livelihoods and eco-tourism.
The festival brought in tourists, conservationists, researchers and officials from India and abroad. There were experts from Bhutan, Nepal and the United Nations who also took part in this festival. This is because Bhutan and Nepal are also home to many of these cranes too.
This festival connects directly to the need to protect Ladakh's fragile wetlands, which are the only breeding ground for this crane in India.
Black-Necked Crane vs Other Indian Cranes
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Feature
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Black-Necked Crane
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Sarus Crane
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Demoiselle Crane
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Habitat
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High-altitude wetlands
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Plains and wetlands
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Open grasslands and rivers
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Found In India
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Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh
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North and Central India
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Winter visitor, parts of India
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Migratory
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Seasonal within region
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Mostly non-migratory
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Long-distance migratory
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Conservation Status
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Near Threatened
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Vulnerable
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Least Concern
What Threats Does the Black-Necked Crane Face?
The species faces several serious challenges. Here is a brief overview about these threats:
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Loss and damage of wetland habitats.
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Human disturbance.
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New infrastructure and construction near wetlands.
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Climate change which is affecting water and food supply.
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Changes in water levels in lakes and marshes.
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Disturbance from tourism and vehicle movement.
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Attacks by feral and stray dogs on eggs and chicks.
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Waste and pollution near sensitive habitats.
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