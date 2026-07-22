List of 5 Longest Coral Reefs in the World: The First One is 2300 km Long
The longest coral reef in the world is located in Queensland, Australia, and it spans about 344,400 square kilometres. Learn about the top 5 coral reefs in the world.
Coral reefs are very important part of the marine ecosystem. You will be surprised to learn that coral reefs cover only 1% of the ocean floor, yet they pack in 25% of the marine species.
The longest coral reef in the world is the Great Barrier Reef located in Australia. It is so big that it covers an area of 2300 kilometers, spanning 344,400 square kilometres which is roughly the size of Italy in terms of area.
This is the largest living structure in the world, so much so that it is the only coral reef in the world which is visible from the space.
Let us explore the 5 largest coral reef in the world based on their length.
Top 5 Longest Coral Reefs in the World
The following are the top 5 longest coral reefs in the world:
1. Great Barrier Reef
The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef in the world. It is 2300 kilometres long and is home to around 400 coral species, 1500 fish species, and around 4000 species of mollusk. It is spread over an area of 344,400 square kilometres. This is said to be the largest living structure in the world and is even visible from the space.
2. Red Sea Coral Reef
The second longest coral reef in the world is the Red Sea Coral reef which is around 1900 km long. It spans across the coastline of 8 countries like Egypt, Saudi Arab, Iran, Eritrea and Djibouti.
The striking feature of Red Sea Coral Reef is that the species of coral living there have adapted themselves to the high salinity of the water along with the temperature.
It is also home to around 1100 species of fishes and 200 varieties of corals of which 10% is not found elsewhere on earth.
3. New Caledonia Barrier Reef
The New Caledonia Barrier Reef is the third longest coral reef in the world. It is also the second largest double barrier coral reef in the world. Spanning a length of around 1500 to 1600 kilometres.
New Caledonia Barrier Reef is home to around 9300 species of marine animals and around 500 species of corals. These marine animals include the manta rays and humpback whales.
It is also home to the largest lagoon in the world i.e the New Caledonia Lagoon which spans approximately 24000 to 25000 square kilometres in area.
4. The Mesoamerican Barrier Reef
The Mesoamercian Barrier Reef is the second largest coral reef in the world. It is also the fourth largest in terms of length at 1000 km. It is also known as the Great Mayan Reef and has around 500 species of fish.
It is also the home to the largest population of manatees also known as Sea cows. It also contains the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve system which is the largest coral reef system in Nothern Hemisphere and the second largest in the world after the Great Barrier Reef.
It is also recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996.
5. Florida Reef
The fifth longest coral reef in the world is the Florida Reef, it is located in Florida and is the only coral reef system in the entire continental US. The Florida Reef is approximately 563 km long and is home to about 40 species of corals and 500 species of marine species.
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Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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