List of 5 Longest Coral Reefs in the World: The First One is 2300 km Long

Coral reefs are very important part of the marine ecosystem. You will be surprised to learn that coral reefs cover only 1% of the ocean floor, yet they pack in 25% of the marine species.

The longest coral reef in the world is the Great Barrier Reef located in Australia. It is so big that it covers an area of 2300 kilometers, spanning 344,400 square kilometres which is roughly the size of Italy in terms of area.

This is the largest living structure in the world, so much so that it is the only coral reef in the world which is visible from the space.

Let us explore the 5 largest coral reef in the world based on their length.

Top 5 Longest Coral Reefs in the World

The following are the top 5 longest coral reefs in the world:

1. Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef in the world. It is 2300 kilometres long and is home to around 400 coral species, 1500 fish species, and around 4000 species of mollusk. It is spread over an area of 344,400 square kilometres. This is said to be the largest living structure in the world and is even visible from the space.