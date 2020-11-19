List of all Biosphere Reserves in India

In November 1971, the International Co-ordinating Council (ICC) of the UNESCO's MAB programme introduced the designation ‘Biosphere Reserve’ for natural areas in its first meeting held in Paris.

The National Biosphere Reserve Programme in India was initiated in 1986 to serve a wider base for conservation of an entire range of living resources and their ecological foundations in addition to an already established protected area network system.

What are Biosphere Reserves?

As per UNESCO, Biosphere reserves are ‘learning places for sustainable development’. They are sites for testing interdisciplinary approaches to understanding and managing changes and interactions between social and ecological systems, including conflict prevention and management of biodiversity. They provide local solutions to global challenges and includes terrestrial, marine and coastal ecosystems. Each site promotes solutions reconciling the conservation of biodiversity with its sustainable use.

These are nominated by the national governments and remain under the sovereign jurisdiction of the states where they are located.

After their designation, biosphere reserves remain under national sovereign jurisdiction, yet they share their experience and ideas nationally, regionally and internationally within the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

Biosphere Reserves in India

1. Achankamar- Amarkantak

Location: Covers parts of Anupur and Dindori districts of Madhya Pradesh and parts Bilaspur districts of Chhattisgarh.

2. Agasthyamalai

Location: Neyyyar, Peppara and Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuaries and their adjoining areas in Kerala.

3. Cold Desert

Location: Pin Valley National Park and surroundings; Chandratal and Sarchu & Kibber Wildlife in Himachal Pradesh.

4. Dihang- Dibang

Location: Part of Siang and Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

5. Dibru- Saikhowa

Location: Part of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Districts (Assam)

6. Great Nicobar

Location: Southernmost islands of Andaman & Nicobar.

7. Gulf of Mannar

Location: Indian part of Gulf of Mannar between India and Srilanka (Tamil Nadu)

8. Kachchh

Location: Part of Katchchh, Rajkot, Surendra Nagar and Patan Civil Districts of Gujarat State.

9. Khangchendzonga

Location: Parts of Kanchenjunga hills and Sikkim.

10. Manas

Location: Part of Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamprup and Daran districts (Assam)

11. Nanda Devi

Location: Part of Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts (Uttarakhand)

12. Nilgiri

Location: Part Wayanad, Nagarhole, Bandipur and Madumalai, Nilambur, Silent Valley and Siruvani hills (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka)

13. Nokrek

Location: Part of Garo Hills (Meghalaya)

14. Seshachalam Hills

Location: Covering parts of Chittor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh

15. Simlipal

Location: Part of Mayurbhanj district (Orissa)

16. Sunderban

Location: Parts of the delta of Ganges and Brahmaputra river system (West Bengal)

17. Panna

Location: Parts of Panna and Chhattarpur districts (Madhya Pradesh)

18. Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve

Location: Parts of Betul, Hoshangabad and Chhindwara districts (Madhya Pradesh)

