List of all Biosphere Reserves in India

The biosphere reserve is an important topic for the candidates preparing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations.
Nov 19, 2020 17:44 IST
List of Biosphere Reserves in India
List of Biosphere Reserves in India

In November 1971, the International Co-ordinating Council (ICC) of the UNESCO's MAB programme introduced the designation ‘Biosphere Reserve’ for natural areas in its first meeting held in Paris. 

The National Biosphere Reserve Programme in India was initiated in 1986 to serve a wider base for conservation of an entire range of living resources and their ecological foundations in addition to an already established protected area network system.

What are Biosphere Reserves?

As per UNESCO, Biosphere reserves are ‘learning places for sustainable development’. They are sites for testing interdisciplinary approaches to understanding and managing changes and interactions between social and ecological systems, including conflict prevention and management of biodiversity. They provide local solutions to global challenges and includes terrestrial, marine and coastal ecosystems. Each site promotes solutions reconciling the conservation of biodiversity with its sustainable use.

These are nominated by the national governments and remain under the sovereign jurisdiction of the states where they are located. 

After their designation, biosphere reserves remain under national sovereign jurisdiction, yet they share their experience and ideas nationally, regionally and internationally within the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

Biosphere Reserves in India

Name of Biosphere Reserves

Location

Achankamar- Amarkantak Biosphere Reserve

Parts of Anupur and Dindori districts of Madhya Pradesh and part of Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.

Agasthyamalai Biosphere Reserve

Neyyyar, Peppara and Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuaries and their adjoining areas  (Kerala and Tamil Nadu)

Cold Desert

Pin Valley National Park and surroundings; Chandratal and Sarchu & Kibber Wildlife (Himachal Pradesh)

Dihang- Dibang

Part of Siang and Dibang Valley (Arunachal Pradesh)

Dibru- Saikhowa

Part of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Districts (Assam)

Great Nicobar

Southernmost islands of Andaman & Nicobar.

Great Rann of Kutch

Parts of Kutch, Morbi, Surendranagar and Patan districts (Gujarat)

Gulf of Mannar

The Indian part of Gulf of Mannar between India and Srilanka (Tamil Nadu)

Khangchendzonga

Parts of Kanchenjunga hills (Sikkim)

Manas

Part of Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup and Darrang districts (Assam)

Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve

Part of Chamoli, Pithoragarh and  Bageshwar districts (Uttarakhand)

Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve

Part Wayanad, Nagarhole, Bandipur and Madumalai, Nilambur, Silent Valley (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka)

Nokrek

Part of West Garo Hills (Meghalya)

Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve

Parts of Betul, Hoshangabad and Chhindwara districts (Madhya Pradesh)

Panna

Parts of Panna and Chhattarpur districts (Madhya Pradesh)

Seshachalam Hills

Parts of Chittor and Kadapa districts (Andhra Pradesh)

Simlipal

Part of Mayurbhanj district (Odisha)

Sunderbans

Part of delta of Ganges and Brahamaputra river system (West bengal)

The National Biosphere Reserve Programme in India was initiated in 1986 to serve a wider base for conservation of entire range of living resources and their ecological foundations in addition to already established protected area network system. It is this ecological diversity that makes India one of the mega-diversity regions in the world. Efforts are on to designate at least one Biosphere Reserve in each of the bio-geographic Province.

What are Biosphere Reserves?

