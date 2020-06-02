A report published by the Gateway House, a think tank associated with the Indian Council on Global Relations, estimates Chinese technology investment of $ 4 billion in Indian startups.

Among India's top 30 unicorns (startups worth over $1billion), 18 are Chinese funded and technology-driven. The report, published in February, lists 92 major startups funded by China.

The list of Chinese Funded Companies in India (List of India’s Start-up Company funded by Chinese Investors) for general awareness (GK) are as follows;

1. Paytm

Paytm (Pay Through Mobile) is an Indian electronic payment and e-commerce company. But it is very surprising to know that the concept, inspiration, and investment are from China. It is the first Indian company to receive funding from Chinese e-commerce Company Alibaba which is now raised over $625 million.

2. Hike Messenger

It is a cross-platform instant messaging services for smartphones. Recently, a new round of funding led by Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings and Foxconn Technology Group of Taiwan, valuing the company at about $1.4 billion.

3. Snapdeal

It is India’s one of the largest e-commerce companies, has now raised $ 1.58 billion (about Rs 10,112 crore) from 23 investors. Its top investors are SoftBank, Kalaari Capital, Nexus Ventures, and eBay Inc. You will be surprised to know, that it’s one of investor SoftBank Group has the largest shareholder in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

4. OLA

It is one of India’s mobile apps based transportation network companies. The Chinese car app company 'Didi Chuying (Didi Kuaidi)' has invested in Ola. So far, Ola has raised around Rs. 8200 crores fund through 21 investors.

5. IBIBO and Make My Trip





India's one of the largest online travel company, MakeMyTrip recently bought the Ibibo Group and bring together the top travel brands like MakeMyTrip, goibibo, redBus, Ryde, and Rightstay under a single umbrella. Naspers (South African Based) and Tencent (Chinese investment holding company) jointly held a 91% and 9% stake in Ibibo respectively. They will become the single largest shareholder in the company.

6. Flipkart

It is an Indian e-commerce Company (now owned by Walmart), which was founded in 2007 by two IITians (Delhi) Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. Recently, it has raised the biggest ever start-up funding from Tencent Holdings Ltd, eBay Inc., and Microsoft Corp.

7. MyDermacy

It is Delhi-based online health and wellness online service Company that has received an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-series-A round of India-focused Chinese venture capital firm Cyber Carrier, which had recently invested in Zoomcar and IndiaLends.

The above list of Chinese Funded Companies in India hits that economic development of India and China is dependent on the progress of each other.

