List of Grammy Award Winners 2020

Grammy Awards is given to recognise the achievements in the music industry. Originally it is known as Gramophone Award. A list of Grammy awards 2020 is given below. Let us have a look!
Jan 27, 2020 12:16 IST
Grammy Award ceremony in 2020 was hosted by the Alica Keys from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Multiple winners and performers paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. 

The Grammy Award is given outstanding achievement in the mainly English-language music industry by The Recording Academy to recognize.  The prime motive of giving awards to recognise the positive impact of the lives of musicians, industry members and society at large.  The first award ceremony was held at the same time in two locations on May 4, 1959 - Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills California, and Park Sheraton Hotel in New York City, and 28 Grammys were awarded.

Winner

Category of Awards

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

Album Of The Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

Record Of The Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Song Of The Year

 “While I’m Livin’” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album

“Igor” — Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Album

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

Best Pop Solo Performance  

Billie Eilish

New Artist

“Higher” — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Rap/Sung Performance

 “Sticks & Stones” — Dave Chappelle

Best Comedy Album

“Look Now” — Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Look Now” — Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant

Best Rock Album

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best Rap Song

“Racks in the Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap Performance

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Ventura” — Anderson .Paak

Best R&B Album

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best R&B Performance

 “Say So” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best R&B Song

“No Geography” — The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album
“12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Finding Gabriel” — Brad Mehldau

 Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Chernobyl” - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer Score soundtrack for a visual media:
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers Best Music Video

Above list consists of every category of awards and awards of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which will help in the preparation of competitive examinations and enhance knowledge.

