Grammy Award ceremony in 2020 was hosted by the Alica Keys from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Multiple winners and performers paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The Grammy Award is given outstanding achievement in the mainly English-language music industry by The Recording Academy to recognize. The prime motive of giving awards to recognise the positive impact of the lives of musicians, industry members and society at large. The first award ceremony was held at the same time in two locations on May 4, 1959 - Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills California, and Park Sheraton Hotel in New York City, and 28 Grammys were awarded.

List of Grammy Award Winners 2020

Winner Category of Awards “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish Album Of The Year “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish Record Of The Year “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Song Of The Year “While I’m Livin’” — Tanya Tucker Best Country Album “Igor” — Tyler, the Creator Best Rap Album “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo Best Pop Solo Performance Billie Eilish New Artist “Higher” — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend Rap/Sung Performance “Sticks & Stones” — Dave Chappelle Best Comedy Album “Look Now” — Elvis Costello & the Imposters Traditional Pop Vocal Album “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Look Now” — Elvis Costello & the Imposters Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish Best Pop Vocal Album “Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant Best Rock Album “A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) Best Rap Song “Racks in the Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy Best Rap Performance “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo Best Urban Contemporary Album “Ventura” — Anderson .Paak Best R&B Album “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 Best R&B Performance “Say So” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo) Best R&B Song “No Geography” — The Chemical Brothers Best Dance/Electronic Album “12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding Best Jazz Vocal Album “Finding Gabriel” — Brad Mehldau Best Jazz Instrumental Album “Chernobyl” - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer Score soundtrack for a visual media: “Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers Best Music Video

Above list consists of every category of awards and awards of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which will help in the preparation of competitive examinations and enhance knowledge.

