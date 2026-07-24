How many metro stations are there on the Yellow Line?

The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line (Line 2) is an important metro route that is 49.02 km long and has 37 stations. The line runs from Samaypur Badli, located in North Delhi, to Millennium City Centre, located in Gurugram, and connects all the important nodes of the Delhi-NCR region.

The line connects such important places as DU North Campus, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, AIIMS, and Cyber City, located in Gurugram. The line is a high-frequency service serving more than 60 lakh daily users of the network, but it temporarily closed its stations like Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat due to local security reasons.

List of All Metro Stations on Yellow Line

The Delhi Metro Yellow Line features 37 stations. It connects Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram across 49.02 kilometres.