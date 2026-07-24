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How Many Metro Stations Are There On The Yellow Line?

By Kriti Barua
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 16:45 IST

The Delhi Metro Yellow Line features 37 operational stations along its 49.02 km route, running from Samaypur Badli in North Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram, connecting major commercial, academic, and transit hubs across the NCR.

How many metro stations are there on the Yellow Line?
How many metro stations are there on the Yellow Line?

Key Points

  • Delhi Metro's Yellow Line is 49.02 km long with 37 stations, serving 60 lakh daily users.
  • DMRC temporarily closed 17 Central Delhi stations due to security recommendations.
  • Closures followed July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march clashes for crowd management.

The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line (Line 2) is an important metro route that is 49.02 km long and has 37 stations. The line runs from Samaypur Badli, located in North Delhi, to Millennium City Centre, located in Gurugram, and connects all the important nodes of the Delhi-NCR region.

The line connects such important places as DU North Campus, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, AIIMS, and Cyber City, located in Gurugram. The line is a high-frequency service serving more than 60 lakh daily users of the network, but it temporarily closed its stations like Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat due to local security reasons.

List of All Metro Stations on Yellow Line

The Delhi Metro Yellow Line features 37 stations. It connects Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram across 49.02 kilometres.

S.No.

Metro Station

Interchange / Key Connections

1

Samaypur Badli

2

Rohini Sector 18, 19

3

Haiderpur Badli Mor

4

Jahangirpuri

5

Adarsh Nagar

6

Azadpur

Pink Line, Red Line

7

Model Town

8

Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar

9

Vishwavidyalaya

10

Vidhan Sabha

11

Civil Lines

12

Kashmere Gate

Red Line, Violet Line, ISBT

13

Chandni Chowk

Old Delhi Railway Station

14

Chawri Bazar

15

New Delhi

Airport Express Line, New Delhi Railway Station

16

Rajiv Chowk

Blue Line

17

Patel Chowk

18

Central Secretariat

Violet Line

19

Udyog Bhawan

20

Lok Kalyan Marg

21

Jor Bagh

22

Dilli Haat - INA

Pink Line

23

AIIMS

24

Green Park

25

Hauz Khas

Magenta Line

26

Malviya Nagar

27

Saket

28

Qutab Minar

29

Chhatarpur

30

Sultanpur

31

Ghitorni

32

Arjan Garh

33

Guru Dronacharya

34

Sikanderpur

Rapid Metro Gurugram

35

MG Road

36

IFFCO Chowk

37

Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Which is the Largest Metro Station on the Yellow Line?

The Kashmere Gate Metro Station is the largest station on the Yellow Line. Acting as a large transit facility with multiple levels, the station is distinct from the other stations of the Delhi Metro. It has an interchange facility for three different corridors – the Red Line, the Yellow Line, and the Violet Line. The station, which is located near the ISBT, has six platforms and eight entry and exit gates.

Which is the Smallest Metro Station on the Yellow Line?

The Chhatarpur Metro Station is the smallest metro station along the Yellow Line route. The reason for its small size is that it is light. Since it became difficult for the construction company to obtain land, the station took just 160 days to construct, as they made use of pre-assembled structural steel rather than concrete. Despite its small size compared to other stations like Kashmere Gate or Rajiv Chowk, it still manages to handle local traffic effectively.

List of Closed Metro Stations in Delhi 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restricted entry and exit from 17 important metro stations located in Central Delhi.

Here's what you should know – there are certain metro stations where the interchanging sections have been shut down, so you should keep an eye on while heading towards these metro stations.

S.No. Metro Station Interchange Status
1 Rajiv Chowk Open for Interchange
2 Central Secretariat Open for Interchange
3 Mandi House Open for Interchange
4 Patel Chowk Closed
5 Lok Kalyan Marg Closed
6 Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Closed
7 Barakhamba Road Closed
8 Supreme Court Closed
9 Janpath Closed
10 Seva Teerth Closed
11 ITO Closed
12 Delhi Gate Closed
13 Indraprastha Closed
14 Khan Market Closed
15 Jor Bagh Closed
16 Shivaji Stadium Closed
17 Jhandewalan Closed
18 New Delhi Closed

Why the Metro Stations Were Closed

  • Security and Law Enforcement: The closing was done in accordance with the recommendations made by the Delhi Police for purposes of security.
  • Crowd Management: After the clashes between police and the protesters in the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, the plan was to manage the quick assembly of the students as well as prevent crowd accumulation at Jantar Mantar.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive - Editorial

Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.

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First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 14:26 IST

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