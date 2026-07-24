How Many Metro Stations Are There On The Yellow Line?
The Delhi Metro Yellow Line features 37 operational stations along its 49.02 km route, running from Samaypur Badli in North Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram, connecting major commercial, academic, and transit hubs across the NCR.
Key Points
- Delhi Metro's Yellow Line is 49.02 km long with 37 stations, serving 60 lakh daily users.
- DMRC temporarily closed 17 Central Delhi stations due to security recommendations.
- Closures followed July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march clashes for crowd management.
The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line (Line 2) is an important metro route that is 49.02 km long and has 37 stations. The line runs from Samaypur Badli, located in North Delhi, to Millennium City Centre, located in Gurugram, and connects all the important nodes of the Delhi-NCR region.
The line connects such important places as DU North Campus, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, AIIMS, and Cyber City, located in Gurugram. The line is a high-frequency service serving more than 60 lakh daily users of the network, but it temporarily closed its stations like Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat due to local security reasons.
List of All Metro Stations on Yellow Line
The Delhi Metro Yellow Line features 37 stations. It connects Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram across 49.02 kilometres.
|
S.No.
|
Metro Station
|
Interchange / Key Connections
|
1
|
Samaypur Badli
|
—
|
2
|
Rohini Sector 18, 19
|
—
|
3
|
Haiderpur Badli Mor
|
—
|
4
|
Jahangirpuri
|
—
|
5
|
Adarsh Nagar
|
—
|
6
|
Azadpur
|
Pink Line, Red Line
|
7
|
Model Town
|
—
|
8
|
Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar
|
—
|
9
|
Vishwavidyalaya
|
—
|
10
|
Vidhan Sabha
|
—
|
11
|
Civil Lines
|
—
|
12
|
Kashmere Gate
|
Red Line, Violet Line, ISBT
|
13
|
Chandni Chowk
|
Old Delhi Railway Station
|
14
|
Chawri Bazar
|
—
|
15
|
New Delhi
|
Airport Express Line, New Delhi Railway Station
|
16
|
Rajiv Chowk
|
Blue Line
|
17
|
Patel Chowk
|
—
|
18
|
Central Secretariat
|
Violet Line
|
19
|
Udyog Bhawan
|
—
|
20
|
Lok Kalyan Marg
|
—
|
21
|
Jor Bagh
|
—
|
22
|
Dilli Haat - INA
|
Pink Line
|
23
|
AIIMS
|
—
|
24
|
Green Park
|
—
|
25
|
Hauz Khas
|
Magenta Line
|
26
|
Malviya Nagar
|
—
|
27
|
Saket
|
—
|
28
|
Qutab Minar
|
—
|
29
|
Chhatarpur
|
—
|
30
|
Sultanpur
|
—
|
31
|
Ghitorni
|
—
|
32
|
Arjan Garh
|
—
|
33
|
Guru Dronacharya
|
—
|
34
|
Sikanderpur
|
Rapid Metro Gurugram
|
35
|
MG Road
|
—
|
36
|
IFFCO Chowk
|
—
|
37
|
Millennium City Centre Gurugram
|
—
Which is the Largest Metro Station on the Yellow Line?
The Kashmere Gate Metro Station is the largest station on the Yellow Line. Acting as a large transit facility with multiple levels, the station is distinct from the other stations of the Delhi Metro. It has an interchange facility for three different corridors – the Red Line, the Yellow Line, and the Violet Line. The station, which is located near the ISBT, has six platforms and eight entry and exit gates.
Which is the Smallest Metro Station on the Yellow Line?
The Chhatarpur Metro Station is the smallest metro station along the Yellow Line route. The reason for its small size is that it is light. Since it became difficult for the construction company to obtain land, the station took just 160 days to construct, as they made use of pre-assembled structural steel rather than concrete. Despite its small size compared to other stations like Kashmere Gate or Rajiv Chowk, it still manages to handle local traffic effectively.
List of Closed Metro Stations in Delhi
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restricted entry and exit from 17 important metro stations located in Central Delhi.
Here's what you should know – there are certain metro stations where the interchanging sections have been shut down, so you should keep an eye on while heading towards these metro stations.
|S.No.
|Metro Station
|Interchange Status
|1
|Rajiv Chowk
|Open for Interchange
|2
|Central Secretariat
|Open for Interchange
|3
|Mandi House
|Open for Interchange
|4
|Patel Chowk
|Closed
|5
|Lok Kalyan Marg
|Closed
|6
|Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
|Closed
|7
|Barakhamba Road
|Closed
|8
|Supreme Court
|Closed
|9
|Janpath
|Closed
|10
|Seva Teerth
|Closed
|11
|ITO
|Closed
|12
|Delhi Gate
|Closed
|13
|Indraprastha
|Closed
|14
|Khan Market
|Closed
|15
|Jor Bagh
|Closed
|16
|Shivaji Stadium
|Closed
|17
|Jhandewalan
|Closed
|18
|New Delhi
|Closed
Why the Metro Stations Were Closed
- Security and Law Enforcement: The closing was done in accordance with the recommendations made by the Delhi Police for purposes of security.
- Crowd Management: After the clashes between police and the protesters in the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, the plan was to manage the quick assembly of the students as well as prevent crowd accumulation at Jantar Mantar.
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