List of Middle East Countries in the World: Check Capitals, Currency and Area

Do you know that modern-day Iraq was once home to the world's oldest civilisation, Mesopotamia? Also, Egypt is home to the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing: the Great Pyramid of Giza.

All these countries come under a single band called the Middle Eastern Countries, which is not just a single entity but consists of around 26 countries. The reason behind this name, ‘Middle East’, is not because it is in the middle of the eastern side of the world.

The term originated from a Eurocentric perspective, coined by Europeans, to describe the land which covers the Southern part of Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Northern part of Africa, creating a middle ground for the Europeans.

Another reason was that the Europeans divided Asia to understand the distance between them: the Near East (Ottoman Empire/Balkans), the Middle East (Arabia, Persia, Central Asia), and the Far East (China, Japan).