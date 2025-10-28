List of Most Polluted Rivers in India 2025

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Kirti Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 13:02 IST

The Ganga, Yamuna, Mithi, and Musi remain among India's most polluted rivers in 2025 due to massive sewage and industrial effluent discharge . While efforts like Mission Yamuna Clean-Up provide temporary relief, CPCB data shows sustained high pollution levels. Long-term solutions require relentless drain monitoring, comprehensive sewage treatment, and minimum environmental flows.

India, with its extensive network of rivers, is grappling with serious water pollution issues harming ecosystem health, livelihoods, and public safety. Even after attempts at cleaning and rejuvenating these rivers, many remain among the most polluted in the world in 2025. 

Industrial effluent discharge, untreated sewage, plastic litter, and agricultural runoff are some of the top contributors. Recent measures like Mission Yamuna Clean-Up have tried to rejuvenate critically polluted stretches, reflecting both successes and ongoing challenges.

Top Most Polluted Rivers in India (2025)

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, following is the list of the most polluted rivers in India

River

States Traversed

Main Pollutants

People/Organisms Affected

Ganga

UP, Bihar, WB, Uttarakhand

Human waste, bacteria, industrial effluents

Over 500 million humans, aquatic biodiversity

Yamuna

Delhi, Haryana, UP

Sewage, industrial waste, plastics

Over 57 million, aquatic life endangered

Mithi

Maharashtra (Mumbai)

Sewage, chemicals, plastics

Millions, especially in slum belts

Musi

Telangana

Pharmaceutical effluents, sewage

Over 1 lakh people at banks

Sabarmati

Gujarat

Poor sewage treatment, chemicals

Millions in Ahmedabad region

Periyar

Kerala

Industrial discharge

About 5.5 million

Tungabhadra

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

Mining, industry, sewage

About 14 million

Bharalu

Assam (Guwahati)

City municipal waste

Aquatic life, residents

Cooum

Tamil Nadu

Untreated industrial/municipal waste

Thousands of families

Buckingham Canal

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Sewage, industrial/agri waste

20,000 people, aquatic organisms

Ravi

Punjab, J&K

Pharmaceuticals, agriculture

40–50 million people

Yamuna Cleanliness Drive: Latest Updates (2025)

The Yamuna, the most revered but polluted river, still has a huge toxic load in 2025. Cleanup operations like Mission Yamuna Clean-Up have recorded appreciable gains in some Delhi ghats prior to Chhath Puja, with government departments concentrating on sewage treatment and drain tapping.

Froth and pollution are at peak levels in the post-monsoon season, but higher water discharge from Wazirabad barrage during this time temporarily reduces the concentration of toxins.

Experts call for long-term solutions over short-term chemical treatment: relentless monitoring of drains, wider sewage treatment coverage, and minimum environmental flows throughout the year.

Even some parts of Delhi indicating "visible transformation" through festivals, activists highlight endemic froth and turbid water in central Delhi areas such as Najafgarh drain and Signature Bridge area.

Recent data from the CPCB indicates that Yamuna's downstream BOD levels (a measure of organic pollution) tend to peak higher than safe levels once water diversion stops, and bathability continues well short of ideal.

Political arguments persist regarding the effectiveness of these drives, with charges of "cosmetic clean-ups" as a political ploy to sway voters. Nevertheless, ground-level sanitation workers, volunteers, and green activists continue to demand long-term action reminding all stakeholders that cleaning Yamuna, and all rivers, is not a seasonal or cosmetic exercise, but an everyday national imperative.

Serious river pollution in India imperils water security, public health, and the environment, with India's most polluted rivers in 2025 being the Ganga, Yamuna, Mithi, and Musi. National and local clean-up efforts have produced some relief, particularly in polluted sections such as the Yamuna, but long-term change requires sustained awareness, technological intervention, and stringent policy implementation. Every action of civil society awareness to government action—is crucial for the effort to restore India's rivers for its posterity.

