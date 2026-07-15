List Of 5 Major River-Linking Projects Under NPP

Did you ever think about the reason behind the interconnection of two or more rivers? The answer to this question lies in the solution to a big geographic problem – water inequality. According to PIB, there are currently 5 river-linking projects in India under the National Perspective Plan (NPP) and the National Water Development Agency (NWDA).

It is very rare for rainfall and water distribution to be uniform. While one area is suffering from floods, the other area in the same country may be suffering from drought. Therefore, the government constructs dams by connecting two rivers that can support each other and benefit the people as well.

The construction of these dams and reservoirs helps to make a "water grid" that allows the transfer of surplus water from the “surplus” river basin to the “deficit” river basin. In this article, let us find out the top 5 river-linking projects.