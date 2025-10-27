List of Top 7 Youngest Gold Medalists in Indian History

The sporting landscape in India has changed over the past few years, with a new wave of athletes breaking records and setting new standards of excellence at incredibly young ages. From the shooting range to the athletics fields, these young champions have shown that talent, discipline, and resolve can overcome experience. Their triumphs at world-class competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships have made the nation proud and fueled dreams for millions. Each of them, in some instances, barely into their teenage years, has shown immense focus and maturity that belies their age. This list of India’s youngest gold medal winners looks back at their achievement, celebrates their journeys, and recognizes they are paving the future of Indian athletes at a global level.

Check Out: List of Top 7 Tallest Grass Species in the World 7 Youngest Gold Medalists in Indian History Here are the 7 youngest gold medalists in Indian History along with their year of gold medal and age at the time: No. Name Sport Event Year of Gold Medal Age at the Time 1 Anish Bhanwala Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast) 2018 15 years 2 Manu Bhaker Shooting 10m Air Pistol (Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast) 2018 16 years 3 Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting 10m Air Pistol (Asian Games, Jakarta-Palembang) 2018 16 years 4 Aditi Swami Archery Compound Women’s Individual (World Archery Championships, Berlin) 2023 17 years 5 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Javelin Throw (Asian Games, Jakarta-Palembang) 2018 20 years 6 Aman Sehrawat Wrestling Freestyle 57kg (Asian Championships, Astana) 2023 20 years 7 Nitu Ghanghas Boxing Women’s Minimumweight (World Championships, New Delhi) 2023 22 years

1. Anish Bhanwala Anish Bhanwala earned the distinction of being India's youngest gold medalist in recorded history when he won gold in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event in 2018 at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. He demonstrated surprising poise for someone of his youth, and it was clear he also had an impact on the previous Games record. His win was a new beginning for shooting in India, showing that regardless of age, winning and doing something at the highest level was now possible. 2. Manu Bhaker In 2018, Manu Bhaker was only 16 years old when she was awarded gold in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the Commonwealth Games. She was celebrated for her confluence of confidence and precision during the performance and promptly took control of the finals, ending the record for the previous Games. As one of the youngest women in India to win, her win, though short lived put our doors open for more women and youth to shoot at a higher level.

3. Saurabh Chaudhary At just 16 years old, Saurabh Chaudhary made history as the first-ever Indian to secure the gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the 2018 Asian Games. Competing against some of the best shooters in the sport, what stood out the most was Chaudhary’s ability to remain calm and focus while he led India to its first gold medal in the event. Additionally, Chaudhary’s win was a testament to the rise of shooting in India, as well as his own status as one of the rising stars in the sport. 4. Aditi Swami At age 17, Aditi Swami became the youngest Indian world champion in archery by being crowned the Compound Women’s Individual champion at the 2023 World Archery Championships held in Berlin, Germany. This extraordinary achievement not only made history for Aditi Swami, but it also placed India on the world map for producing compound archers. Aditi’s PROgress reflects the emergence of young women pursuing archery-related sports as well as a sign of India’s continued potential in all forms of archery in the world.

5. Neeraj Chopra At the age of 20, Neeraj Chopra won gold in the men's javelin throw at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta with a sensational throw of 88.06 meters that made waves across Asia. His junior success set him and some young athletes on the path to Olympic victory as inspiration for other young athletes to follow their dreams and dreams and push boundaries. Neeraj's achievement showcased the rise of athletes in track and field in India, on the world stage. Conclusion The youngest gold medals winners for India, symbolise the nation’s changing attitude to excellence and hope. Their records at such young ages, embody the growing strength of India’s sports ecosystem and youth development. These young stars have not only brought glory to the nation, but have also captivated countless aspiring youth athletes to consistently dream and aim for gold on the world stage.