Spain Equals Italy's Record for Longest Unbeaten Runs in Men's International Football History: Top 7 Ranked Streaks
Spain has made international football history by matching Italy's legendary 37-game undefeated streak. Following a dominant run under Luis de la Fuente, La Roja now shares the record for the longest unbeaten runs in the men's game.
Spain has officially equalled the record for the longest unbeaten runs in men's international football history. Following their recent 2-0 victory against France in the World Cup semi-finals Luis de la Fuente’s squad reached a feat of 37 matches without defeat.
According to official FIFA stats this historic record draws La Roja level with Roberto Mancini’s legendary Italy side who set the original benchmark between 2018 and 2021.
The Spanish team is still looking unstoppable as football fans worldwide are watching closely to see if they will stand alone at the top after FIFA 2026 World Cup final outcome.
The 7 Longest Unbeaten Runs in International Football History
Spain has recently joined the list of men’s international football teams who has the longest unbeaten run records in history. Their streak began in early 2024. And now the team has equalled its record with 28 wins and 9 draws.
But here are the other teams following closely in the list of undefeated run records as per the official FIFA historical records:
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1st) Italy: 37 matches (2018 to 2021) - 28 wins, 9 draws (Ended by Spain)
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1st) Spain: 37 matches (2024 to Present) - 28 wins, 9 draws (Ongoing)
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3rd) Argentina: 36 matches (2019 to 2022) - 25 wins, 11 draws (Ended by Saudi Arabia)
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4th) Brazil: 35 matches (1993 to 1996) - 29 wins, 6 draws (Ended by Mexico)
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4th) Spain: 35 matches (2007 to 2009) - 32 wins, 3 draws (Ended by USA)
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6th) Senegal: 33 matches (2023 to 2025) - 22 wins, 11 draws (Ended by Brazil)
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6th) Morocco: 33 matches (2025 to 2026) - 25 wins, 8 draws (Ended by France)
How Luis de la Fuente Built an Unstoppable Era
Spain's current rise began immediately after a narrow 1-0 friendly defeat against Colombia in March 2024.
Instead of faltering Luis de la Fuente utilised the moment to reshape the squad around dynamic young talents like Lamine Yamal and experienced anchors in midfield.
This well thought approach has secured the UEFA EURO 2024 trophy for Spain and proved that this undefeated run record of theirs was built on elite competitive success rather than easy fixtures.
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