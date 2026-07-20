Spain has officially equalled the record for the longest unbeaten runs in men's international football history. Following their recent 2-0 victory against France in the World Cup semi-finals Luis de la Fuente’s squad reached a feat of 37 matches without defeat.

According to official FIFA stats this historic record draws La Roja level with Roberto Mancini’s legendary Italy side who set the original benchmark between 2018 and 2021.

The Spanish team is still looking unstoppable as football fans worldwide are watching closely to see if they will stand alone at the top after FIFA 2026 World Cup final outcome.

The 7 Longest Unbeaten Runs in International Football History

Spain has recently joined the list of men’s international football teams who has the longest unbeaten run records in history. Their streak began in early 2024. And now the team has equalled its record with 28 wins and 9 draws.