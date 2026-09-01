LPG, ATF Prices Rise: What The September 1 Fuel Price Hike Means For You

Big changes in the price of commercial LPG cylinders are coming up from today. The prices of commercial LPG cylinders are now up by Rs 9.50 per 19 kg. This new price is implemented from today, 1 September.

This price hike is not going to affect us directly but indirectly. All the hotels and restaurants or the businesses that depend on commercial cylinders will suffer this price hike. The price of a 19-kg cylinder is now Rs 2,738 before going up to Rs 2,747.50. There has been a price upgrade for 5 kg as well, the smaller 5-kg LPG cylinder is now at Rs 764.

This price hike comes after two months of wait. These commercial cylinders were cut by Rs 183.50 in July, as international fuel prices fell after the West Asia crisis.

This is not it, the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel have also increased by Rs 6.28 per liter. This increase in price has lifted the cost by 5.46%.