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LPG, ATF Prices Rise: What The September 1 Fuel Price Hike Means For You

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 15:34 IST

Commercial LPG prices rise by ₹9.50 from September 1, while ATF prices increase 5.46%. The hikes may raise costs for restaurants, businesses and airlines across India.

LPG, ATF Prices Rise: What The September 1 Fuel Price Hike Means For You
LPG, ATF Prices Rise: What The September 1 Fuel Price Hike Means For You

Big changes in the price of commercial LPG cylinders are coming up from today. The prices of commercial LPG cylinders are now up by Rs 9.50 per 19 kg. This new price is implemented from today, 1 September.

This price hike is not going to affect us directly but indirectly. All the hotels and restaurants or the businesses that depend on commercial cylinders will suffer this price hike. The price of a 19-kg cylinder is now Rs 2,738 before going up to Rs 2,747.50. There has been a price upgrade for 5 kg as well, the smaller 5-kg LPG cylinder is now at Rs 764.

This price hike comes after two months of wait. These commercial cylinders were cut by Rs 183.50 in July, as international fuel prices fell after the West Asia crisis.

This is not it, the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel have also increased by Rs 6.28 per liter. This increase in price has lifted the cost by 5.46%.


Commercial LPG Price Hike

LPG Cylinder

Earlier Price

New Price

Change

19-kg commercial LPG

Rs 2,738

Rs 2,747.50

+Rs 9.50

5-kg market-priced LPG (FTL)

Rs 762

Rs 764

+Rs 2

19-kg cylinder – July 1

-

-

Rs 183.50 cut

19-kg cylinder – August 1

-

-

Rs 192 cut

What Does Higher ATF Mean For Airlines? 

Along with the Commercial LPG Cylinders, the ATF or jet fuel prices have also increased. The hike in ATF fuel is the biggest cost surge for all the airline companies. 40% of their operating costs is ATF fuel.

The question is how is this going to affect us? The logic is basic, these airlines will now increase the price of the tickets. This price hike is due to the global fuel price hike affecting domestically.

 

Details

Effective Date

September 1

Fuel Type

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF / Jet Fuel)

New Domestic Price

Rs 121.28 per litre

Price Increase (September 1)

+Rs 6.28 per litre (+5.46%)

Previous Increase (August 1)

+Rs 5.00 per litre

Trend

Second consecutive monthly increase

Why Does LPG Price Matter?

  • Used by businesses: LPG is widely used by restaurants, hotels and other businesses for cooking.
  • Higher costs: When LPG prices rise, businesses have to spend more money on fuel.
  • Impact on customers: Businesses may pass the extra cost to customers by increasing food or service prices.
  • Global impact: LPG prices in India are also affected by changes in international fuel prices.
  • What it means: The latest hike shows how changes in global fuel prices can affect businesses and consumers in India.

Disclaimer: The information is based on reported fuel price changes and available data. Prices may vary by location, while the impact on businesses, airlines and consumers may differ.  

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Content Writer

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 15:34 IST

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