LPG, ATF Prices Rise: What The September 1 Fuel Price Hike Means For You
Commercial LPG prices rise by ₹9.50 from September 1, while ATF prices increase 5.46%. The hikes may raise costs for restaurants, businesses and airlines across India.
Big changes in the price of commercial LPG cylinders are coming up from today. The prices of commercial LPG cylinders are now up by Rs 9.50 per 19 kg. This new price is implemented from today, 1 September.
This price hike is not going to affect us directly but indirectly. All the hotels and restaurants or the businesses that depend on commercial cylinders will suffer this price hike. The price of a 19-kg cylinder is now Rs 2,738 before going up to Rs 2,747.50. There has been a price upgrade for 5 kg as well, the smaller 5-kg LPG cylinder is now at Rs 764.
This price hike comes after two months of wait. These commercial cylinders were cut by Rs 183.50 in July, as international fuel prices fell after the West Asia crisis.
This is not it, the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel have also increased by Rs 6.28 per liter. This increase in price has lifted the cost by 5.46%.
STORY | Aviation turbine fuel price up 5.46%, commercial LPG rate rises Rs 9.50— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2026
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices on Tuesday were hiked by 5.46 per cent, while the price of commercial LPG, used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was raised by Rs 9.50 per 19-kg… pic.twitter.com/zF3DqsHDX1
Commercial LPG Price Hike
|
LPG Cylinder
|
Earlier Price
|
New Price
|
Change
|
19-kg commercial LPG
|
Rs 2,738
|
Rs 2,747.50
|
+Rs 9.50
|
5-kg market-priced LPG (FTL)
|
Rs 762
|
Rs 764
|
+Rs 2
|
19-kg cylinder – July 1
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 183.50 cut
|
19-kg cylinder – August 1
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 192 cut
What Does Higher ATF Mean For Airlines?
Along with the Commercial LPG Cylinders, the ATF or jet fuel prices have also increased. The hike in ATF fuel is the biggest cost surge for all the airline companies. 40% of their operating costs is ATF fuel.
The question is how is this going to affect us? The logic is basic, these airlines will now increase the price of the tickets. This price hike is due to the global fuel price hike affecting domestically.
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Details
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Effective Date
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September 1
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Fuel Type
|
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF / Jet Fuel)
|
New Domestic Price
|
Rs 121.28 per litre
|
Price Increase (September 1)
|
+Rs 6.28 per litre (+5.46%)
|
Previous Increase (August 1)
|
+Rs 5.00 per litre
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Trend
|
Second consecutive monthly increase
Why Does LPG Price Matter?
- Used by businesses: LPG is widely used by restaurants, hotels and other businesses for cooking.
- Higher costs: When LPG prices rise, businesses have to spend more money on fuel.
- Impact on customers: Businesses may pass the extra cost to customers by increasing food or service prices.
- Global impact: LPG prices in India are also affected by changes in international fuel prices.
- What it means: The latest hike shows how changes in global fuel prices can affect businesses and consumers in India.
Disclaimer: The information is based on reported fuel price changes and available data. Prices may vary by location, while the impact on businesses, airlines and consumers may differ.
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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