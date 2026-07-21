Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Gets AI Cameras: Check Speed Limits, Toll Charges and New Traffic Rules

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has introduced AI-enable cameras that will detect overspeeding and emergencies. This system will also allow cars to have a barrier-free toll collection system. The 63-km access-controlled corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from nearly two to three hours to around 35-45 minutes. Keep reading in detail. Why Are AI Cameras Installed on the Expressway? The expressway is the most advanced highway equipped with an AI-powered surveillance system that monitors vehicle movement round the clock. The cameras can detect overspeeding vehicles, identify accidents and stalled vehicles, monitor lane discipline, alert the control room in case of emergencies and support automatic enforcement of traffic rules through e-challans. What Is the Speed Limit?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set the speed limits for cars up to 120 km/h. For heavy vehicles, it is up to 80 km/h. Vehicles exceeding the speed limit can be detected automatically by the AI-based monitoring system and may receive e-challans. How Does the Barrier-Free Toll System Work? The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is among the first in the country to use a barrier-free toll collection system. Instead of stopping at toll plazas, the vehicles can pass smoothly through without barriers while tolls are collected electronically using FASTag-based technology. What Are the Toll Charges? According to the latest rates, the one-way toll for cars is ₹275 and the round-trip toll is ₹415. Toll rates for commercial and heavy vehicles vary depending on the vehicle category. Who Can Use the Expressway?

The six-lane expressway is designed primarily for fast-moving vehicles. Two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, tractors and other slow-moving vehicles are not permitted on the expressway. What Safety Features Does the Expressway Offer? The expressway is equipped with several advanced safety systems, including 63 pan-tilt surveillance cameras, video incident detection systems, interchange monitoring cameras, two integrated control centres and quick emergency response system capable of responding within 10-15 minutes. How Much Travel Time Will It Save? The 63-km expressway connects Shaheed Path in Lucknow with Chakeri in Kanpur. The journey between the two cities previously took around 90 minutes to nearly three hours depending on traffic. It can now be completed in 35-45 minutes under normal conditions.