From Machali to Collarwali: 5 Iconic Tigers of India Who Are Known for Strength & Survival
Discover the stories of India's 5 most iconic tigers, including Machali, Collarwali, Charger, Sita, and Baavan. Learn why they became famous, their legacy, and how Project Tiger and the NTCA help protect India's 3,682 wild tigers.
India is known as the home of the largest population of tigers in the world. According to PIB, the All India Tiger Estimation (2022) recorded 3,682 wild tigers, which is around 75% of the world’s wild tiger population.
Among the thousands of tigers, Machali, Collarwali, Charger, Sita, and Baavan are the 5 iconic tigers, who are known for their courage, survival, motherhood, and territorial strength.
Explore these 5 iconic tigers of India and learn how India protects its tigers.
5 Most Iconic Tigers of India Who Are Known for Strength & Survival at a Glance
From Machali to Collarwali and from Charger to Sita to Baavan, these tigers are most famous and are known for their strength and survival.
Here, the important details about tigers, in which tiger reserve they were found, why they became famous, and their legacy are given below in the table.
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Tiger
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Tiger Reserve
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Why It Became Famous
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Legacy
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Machali
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Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan
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Fearless hunter known for fighting a crocodile
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World's most photographed tigress
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Collarwali
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Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh
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Raised a record 29 cubs
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Helped increase Pench's tiger population
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Charger
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Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh
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Dominant male known for fearless behaviour
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Symbol of Bandhavgarh's tiger success
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Sita
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Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh
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Beautiful and frequently photographed tigress
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Boosted wildlife tourism and conservation awareness
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Baavan
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Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh
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Radio-collared for long-term scientific study
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Helped researchers understand tiger behaviour
How Does India Protect Its Tigers?
India protects its tigers through several conservation initiatives, which are the following:
Project Tiger, 1973
The Government of India has taken a pioneering initiative to conserve the population of tigers by launching “Project Tiger” in 1973.
From 9 tiger reserves since its formation, today India has 58 tiger reserves and 18 tiger states and covers 2.56% of India’s geographical area.
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Did You Know
According to PIB, Section 38 V (3) of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972, requires every State Government to prepare a Tiger Conservation Plan for each tiger reserve. Such plans must ensure protection of tiger reserves and provide habitat inputs to maintain viable populations of tigers, co predators and prey animals.
National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)
The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is a statutory body in India which was established in 2006 under section 38L(1) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
It operates under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to manage the tiger projects in India and oversees tiger conservation across the nation.
Camera Traps & Scientific Monitoring
India has also taken measures against poaching and hunting, and to protect the tigers, they are kept under camera surveillance and scientific monitoring to count and monitor tiger populations.
Did You Know?
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Every tiger has a unique stripe pattern, just like human fingerprints.
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Tigers are excellent swimmers and can cross rivers several kilometres wide.
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A tiger's roar can be heard from nearly 3 kilometres away under suitable conditions.
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India is home to around 75% of the world's wild tigers.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.