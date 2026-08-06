From Machali to Collarwali: 5 Iconic Tigers of India Who Are Known for Strength & Survival

India is known as the home of the largest population of tigers in the world. According to PIB, the All India Tiger Estimation (2022) recorded 3,682 wild tigers, which is around 75% of the world’s wild tiger population.

Among the thousands of tigers, Machali, Collarwali, Charger, Sita, and Baavan are the 5 iconic tigers, who are known for their courage, survival, motherhood, and territorial strength.

Explore these 5 iconic tigers of India and learn how India protects its tigers.

5 Most Iconic Tigers of India Who Are Known for Strength & Survival at a Glance

From Machali to Collarwali and from Charger to Sita to Baavan, these tigers are most famous and are known for their strength and survival.

Here, the important details about tigers, in which tiger reserve they were found, why they became famous, and their legacy are given below in the table.