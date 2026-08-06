Why Did Massachusetts Declare August 15 as 'India Day'? Know the Reason
Find out why the US state of Massachusetts declared August 15 as 'India Day' and what the proclamation signifies.
Massachusetts in the USA has shown strong ties and relations with India as it officially declared August 15 as "India Day." The Governor Maura Healey has signed this proclamation to mark a special day for the Indian community that is living in the state.
This date is not random as India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 every year. This proclamation was issued to honour the hard work and contributions of Indian-Americans in Massachusetts in fields like business, healthcare, education, technology and public service.
This article explains why did Massachusetts make this declaration along with its meaning and how it affects friendship between India and the United States.
What is India Day?
India Day is a special title that is given by a US state or city government which honours India and the people living there. This is not the same as India’s actual Independence Day.
When it comes to Massachusetts, India Day is simply a proclamation. This means the government of the state has officially recognised this day and it urges people to take part in its observance, but there is no public holiday. Schools, offices and businesses in Massachusetts stay functional as usual.
Why Did Massachusetts Declare August 15 as 'India Day'?
Here are some of the reasons behind this declaration:
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To Recognise India’s Independence Day: The proclamation mentions that August 15, 2026 will be the 79th anniversary of India's independence from British rule in 1947. Massachusetts wanted to recognise this important day for people of Indian origin that are living in the state.
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Appreciation of the Indian-American Community: The proclamation also notes that Indian-Americans in Massachusetts have made big contributions in different fields and their work has helped grow the state's economy and culture.
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Celebration of Cultural Diversity The proclamation mentions that India is a mixed civilisation, and it is unique because it holds a huge diversity of ethnic groups, religions, languages, customs, traditions, clothing and food, yet still shows unity. By declaring India Day, Massachusetts is also celebrating this rich diversity.
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Strengthening India-US Friendship The proclamation also coincided with the opening of the new Consulate General of India in Boston, which shows that ties between India and Massachusetts are growing stronger.
Similar Recognitions in the US
Massachusetts is not the only state that has honoured India this way. Here are some more of them:
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Other states honouring India: In earlier years, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire had proclaimed August 15 as India's Independence Day, showing that this practice has continued for several years.
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Heritage Month recognitions: The United States also celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month every May. Under US law, May is officially designated as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, and the President is requested to issue a proclamation each year asking the leaders of every US state to do the same in their own areas. This began in 1978, when President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation to mark Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week, which later became a full month.
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Cultural appreciation events: Cities and states across the US also organise flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events for various communities. For example, on India's Independence Day, the Indian Consul General hoisted the Indian flag at Times Square in New York.
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