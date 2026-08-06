Why Did Massachusetts Declare August 15 as 'India Day'? Know the Reason

Massachusetts in the USA has shown strong ties and relations with India as it officially declared August 15 as "India Day." The Governor Maura Healey has signed this proclamation to mark a special day for the Indian community that is living in the state.

This date is not random as India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 every year. This proclamation was issued to honour the hard work and contributions of Indian-Americans in Massachusetts in fields like business, healthcare, education, technology and public service.

This article explains why did Massachusetts make this declaration along with its meaning and how it affects friendship between India and the United States.

What is India Day?

India Day is a special title that is given by a US state or city government which honours India and the people living there. This is not the same as India’s actual Independence Day.