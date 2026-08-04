Meet Sufiya Sufi, Who Set a New World Record Running From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Covering 4167 km in 68 Days and 23 Hours

Meet Sufiya Sufi, the Indian Ultra Runner Who Created a Guinness World Record by Running 4,167 km From Kanyakumari to Kashmir
Discover who Sufiya Sufi is, the Indian ultra-runner who created a new Guinness World Record by completing a 4,167 km run from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in just 68 days and 23 hours. Know her biography, achievements, previous records, and inspiring journey.
Sufiya Sufi, who is a professional ultra runner, set a new world record running from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Covering 4167 km in 68 Days and 23 hours, broken her previous record for covering in 87 days for the same distance.
By setting this new world record, she earned her sixth Guinness World Record, making her one of India's most accomplished long-distance runners in the world.
This long chase of distance between Kanyakumari to Kashmir was all about her discovering how far she believed, her discipline, and her consistency toward her goal.
Key Highlights About Sufiya Sufi
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Aspects
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Details
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Name
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Sufiya Sufi
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Profession
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Ultra Marathon Runner
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Nationality
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Indian
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Latest Achievement
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Guinness World Record
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Distance Covered
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4,167 km
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Route
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Kanyakumari to Kashmir
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Time Taken
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68 Days, 23 Hours
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Guinness World Records
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6
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Purpose of Run
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To inspire people through perseverance and endurance
Who is Sufiya Sufi?
Sufiya Sufi is one of India’s leading ultra-distance runners, who is known for breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in extreme endurance sports.
Her journey started as a career in running as a personal challenge, but gradually it was transformed into a professional career, and she set a mission to inspire millions of people to believe that consistency, discipline, and determination can overcome even the biggest obstacles
New World Record Running From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Covering 4167 km in 68 Days and 23 Hours
In July 2026, Sufiya completed one of the longest endurance runs ever attempted in India. Sufiya Sufi posted on linkedin, and saying ”4167 km and 68 days, 23 hours and the new world record.
This is what my Kanyakumari to Kashmir World Record Run looks like with consistency and self-belief.
This was never just about breaking a record. It was about discovering how far belief, discipline, and consistency can take me.
Not a single day break in those 70 days and so far when I am heading towards the Mighty Karakoram.
The world record will always be special, but continuing beyond it to the Karakoram Pass making this run unforgettable.
See you soon from The Mighty Karakoram.”
Journey at a Glance
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Category
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Details
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Starting Point
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Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
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Ending Point
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Kashmir
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Total Distance
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4,167 km
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Total Duration
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68 Days, 23 Hours
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Achievement
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New Guinness World Record/Sixth Guinness World Record
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Sufiya Sufi's Major Guinness World Records
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Year
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Achievement
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2019
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Fastest female journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by foot
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2021
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Golden Quadrilateral endurance run
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2022
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Siachen Base Camp to Kargil endurance run
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2023
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Fastest female run across the length of Qatar
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2023
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Fastest Manali–Leh run across high-altitude passes
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2026
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Fastest Kanyakumari to Kashmir run (4,167 km in 68 days and 23 hours)
Upcoming Mission of Sufiya Sufi
After setting the sixth Guinness World Record by Sufiya Sufi, she is aiming for higher. Her upcoming mission is to accomplish the “Run for Dreams" campaign, a 5,000 km journey from Kanyakumari to the Karakoram Pass, which she tributed to the Indian Armed Forces.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.