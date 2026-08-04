Meet Sufiya Sufi, Who Set a New World Record Running From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Covering 4167 km in 68 Days and 23 Hours

Sufiya Sufi, who is a professional ultra runner, set a new world record running from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Covering 4167 km in 68 Days and 23 hours, broken her previous record for covering in 87 days for the same distance. By setting this new world record, she earned her sixth Guinness World Record, making her one of India's most accomplished long-distance runners in the world. This long chase of distance between Kanyakumari to Kashmir was all about her discovering how far she believed, her discipline, and her consistency toward her goal. Key Highlights About Sufiya Sufi Aspects Details Name Sufiya Sufi Profession Ultra Marathon Runner Nationality Indian Latest Achievement Guinness World Record Distance Covered 4,167 km Route Kanyakumari to Kashmir Time Taken 68 Days, 23 Hours Guinness World Records 6 Purpose of Run To inspire people through perseverance and endurance

Who is Sufiya Sufi? Sufiya Sufi is one of India’s leading ultra-distance runners, who is known for breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in extreme endurance sports. Her journey started as a career in running as a personal challenge, but gradually it was transformed into a professional career, and she set a mission to inspire millions of people to believe that consistency, discipline, and determination can overcome even the biggest obstacles New World Record Running From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Covering 4167 km in 68 Days and 23 Hours In July 2026, Sufiya completed one of the longest endurance runs ever attempted in India. Sufiya Sufi posted on linkedin, and saying ”4167 km and 68 days, 23 hours and the new world record. This is what my Kanyakumari to Kashmir World Record Run looks like with consistency and self-belief.

This was never just about breaking a record. It was about discovering how far belief, discipline, and consistency can take me. Not a single day break in those 70 days and so far when I am heading towards the Mighty Karakoram. The world record will always be special, but continuing beyond it to the Karakoram Pass making this run unforgettable. See you soon from The Mighty Karakoram.” Journey at a Glance Category Details Starting Point Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu Ending Point Kashmir Total Distance 4,167 km Total Duration 68 Days, 23 Hours Achievement New Guinness World Record/Sixth Guinness World Record View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufiya Sufi Runner (@sufiyasufirunner) Sufiya Sufi's Major Guinness World Records Year Achievement 2019 Fastest female journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by foot 2021 Golden Quadrilateral endurance run 2022 Siachen Base Camp to Kargil endurance run 2023 Fastest female run across the length of Qatar 2023 Fastest Manali–Leh run across high-altitude passes 2026 Fastest Kanyakumari to Kashmir run (4,167 km in 68 days and 23 hours)