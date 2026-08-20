Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Points Table: India's Position, Points and Full Standings
Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 standings: Check India’s latest position in Pool D, points, results and the complete points table of all teams
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 is taking place in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to August 30 and 16 teams are competing for the title this year. The World Cup tournament features these 16 teams divided into four pools namely Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D.
Every team will play the other 3 teams in their designated pool once and the points a team earns will decide which teams will move ahead. A win gives 3 points, a draw gives 1 point to each side, and a loss gives 0 points.
India has finished in a strong position in Pool D and here is the complete Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Points Table.
Complete Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Points Table
Pool A
Pool A's last matches, Argentina vs New Zealand and Netherlands vs Japan, will be played on August 20. Here is the Points Table before the matches are played:
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
+6
|
6
|
2
|
Argentina
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
-2
|
3
|
4
|
Japan
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
-5
|
0
Pool B
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Germany
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
+5
|
7
|
2
|
Belgium
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
6
|
+2
|
6
|
3
|
France
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
7
|
-1
|
2
|
4
|
Malaysia
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
13
|
-6
|
1
Pool C
Pool C's last matches, Australia vs South Africa and Ireland vs Spain, will be played on August 20 and here is the Points Table before the matches:
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Australia
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
+3
|
6
|
2
|
Ireland
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
4
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
Spain
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
+1
|
3
|
4
|
South Africa
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
-5
|
0
Pool D
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
England
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
5
|
+11
|
9
|
2
|
India
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
8
|
+2
|
6
|
3
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
12
|
-5
|
1
|
4
|
Wales
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
14
|
-8
|
1
India's Position in Pool D
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Result
|
August 15
|
Wales
|
Won 3-1
|
August 17
|
England
|
Lost 2-4
|
August 19
|
Pakistan
|
Won 5-3
India finished second in Pool D behind England. Here is a quick recap of India's three matches:
-
India vs Wales: India won this match 3-1. This win gave India 3 points.
-
India vs England: India lost this match 2-4. India got 0 points from this game.
-
India vs Pakistan: India won this match 5-3. This win gave India another 3 points.
The 5-3 win over Pakistan was very important. It confirmed that India will move ahead to the next round of the tournament.
What Do P, W, D, L, GF, GA and GD Mean?
|
Abbreviation
|
Meaning
|
P
|
Matches Played
|
W
|
Matches Won
|
D
|
Matches Drawn
|
L
|
Matches Lost
|
GF
|
Goals For (goals scored by the team)
|
GA
|
Goals Against (goals scored against the team)
|
GD
|
Goal Difference (GF minus GA)
How Does the Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Format Work?
This edition of the World Cup has removed the earlier quarter-final stage and now the 16 teams start in four pools of four teams each.
After the pool matches come to an end, the top two teams from each pool will move to a second stage which will have two new pools namely Pool E and Pool F.
The teams who have qualified to this stage will carry forward the points they earned against the other qualifying team from their old pool.
The top two teams from Pool E and Pool F will go directly into the semi-finals. The remaining teams play classification matches to decide final rankings.
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