Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Points Table: India's Position, Points and Full Standings

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 is taking place in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to August 30 and 16 teams are competing for the title this year. The World Cup tournament features these 16 teams divided into four pools namely Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D.

Every team will play the other 3 teams in their designated pool once and the points a team earns will decide which teams will move ahead. A win gives 3 points, a draw gives 1 point to each side, and a loss gives 0 points.

India has finished in a strong position in Pool D and here is the complete Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Points Table.

Complete Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Points Table

Pool A

Pool A's last matches, Argentina vs New Zealand and Netherlands vs Japan, will be played on August 20. Here is the Points Table before the matches are played: