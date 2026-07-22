Mission Golden Spice: Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric Gets Boost to Become a Global Luxury Brand

The Union Minister of Communication and Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), launched the Mission Golden Spice. The mission aims to make Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Lakadong turmeric into a globally competitive luxury spice brand.

Mission Golden Spice

Mission Golden Spice is an Integrated Lakadong Turmeric Value Chain Enhancement Project. It is a convergence led initiative for turmeric cultivation and value chain development project in the state of Meghalaya.

The government announced a ₹175.45-crore outlay for the implementation of this mission.

The mission will be implemented in two phases of an Five year roadmap (2025-2030)

First phase: Focus on Value chain strengthening and expansion and scale up.

Second phase: Promotion of Meghalaya’s Unique Selling Proposition(USP).

The mission's objective is to double farmers' remuneration from ₹30–40 a kilo to close to ₹80 a kilo by 2030 and expand the area under cultivation from around 2,500 hectares to 7,500 hectares.