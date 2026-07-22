Mission Golden Spice: Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric Gets Boost to Become a Global Luxury Brand
The Government of Indian Launched the Mission Golden Spice to turn Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Lakadong turmeric into a global luxury spice brand. Read more about the North-east local turmeric becoming a world brand.
The Union Minister of Communication and Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), launched the Mission Golden Spice. The mission aims to make Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Lakadong turmeric into a globally competitive luxury spice brand.
Mission Golden Spice
Mission Golden Spice is an Integrated Lakadong Turmeric Value Chain Enhancement Project. It is a convergence led initiative for turmeric cultivation and value chain development project in the state of Meghalaya.
The government announced a ₹175.45-crore outlay for the implementation of this mission.
The mission will be implemented in two phases of an Five year roadmap (2025-2030)
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First phase: Focus on Value chain strengthening and expansion and scale up.
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Second phase: Promotion of Meghalaya’s Unique Selling Proposition(USP).
The mission's objective is to double farmers' remuneration from ₹30–40 a kilo to close to ₹80 a kilo by 2030 and expand the area under cultivation from around 2,500 hectares to 7,500 hectares.
The scheme will work with the Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Food Processing Industries and Commerce, along with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Spices Board, the National Turmeric Board, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development(NABARD) and Small Farmers AGribusiness Consortium(SFAC).
Why is Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric Famous?
Lakadong turmeric is cultivated in the Lakadong area of the Jaintia hills of Meghalaya. It is famous for its remarkable curcumin content that ranges from 7 to 12% is nearly four times the world average. Lakadong got the Geographical Indication(GI) tag in 2024.
The turmeric is darker in colour; it is organically grown in the local area without using fertilisers. It usees for medical purposes due to its aniti-inflammatory, antioxidant and neuroprotective properties.
Meghalaya's unique acidic, iron-rich soil and specific environmental contribute the its unique qualities.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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