Bumrah's Reign Ends as Mitchell Starc Becomes No. 1 Test Bowler: Check the Top 10 List Here
Mitchell Starc reaches No. 1 for the first time after his 10-wicket haul. Check Bumrah’s rank and the complete ICC Test bowling Top 10.
The ICC Men’s Test Bowler Rankings have a new leader as Mitchell Starc becomes the No. 1-ranked Test bowler in the world for the first time in his career.
He replaced Bumrah and took the number 1 spot after a massive 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Mackay.
Jaspreet Bumrah now sits at the 2nd spot in the rankings followed by Matt Henry of New Zealand at number 3.
Mitchell Starc Becomes No. 1 Test Bowler
Mitchell Starc replaced Jaspreet Bumrah and this is a career-first achievement for him. Starc has been playing Test cricket for 15 years and he has been in the top 10 bowlers list usually but this match against Bangladesh made him reach the top spot.
Starc's numbers in the second Test against Bangladesh were quite outstanding. He took 6 wickets for 12 runs in the first innings and he followed it up with 4 wickets for 39 runs in the second innings. That is how he took a total of 10 wickets in the match.
Moreover, Mitchell was also named the Player of the Match along with Player of the Series.
How Did Mitchell Starc Overtake Jasprit Bumrah?
Starc moved up two places to reach the No. 1 spot on the list. He surpassed both Matt Henry and Jasprit Bumrah in just one match.
Starc now leads Bumrah by 10 rating points. It is a close gap, so the race for the top spot is far from over.
Bumrah was the number 1 Test bowler for a total of 2 months. He is currently not playing in Test matches against Sri Lanka and that is why his rating remained the same and Starc took the spot.
ICC Test Bowling Rankings: Top 10 Players
Here is how the latest Test bowler rankings look after the update.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Country
|
1
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Australia
|
2
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
India
|
3
|
Matt Henry
|
New Zealand
|
4
|
Pat Cummins
|
Australia
|
5
|
Marco Jansen
|
South Africa
|
6
|
Scott Boland
|
Australia
|
7
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
South Africa
|
8
|
Noman Ali
|
Pakistan
|
9
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Australia
|
10
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Australia
India's Test Bowlers in the Latest ICC Rankings
India still has strong representation in the rankings, led by Jasprit Bumrah at number 2.
Ravindra Jadeja is a key figure for India, and he remains the number 1-ranked Test all-rounder in the world.
Mohammed Prasidh Krishna also moved up in the rankings He moved up two places to reach No. 53 in the rankings.
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