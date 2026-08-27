Bumrah's Reign Ends as Mitchell Starc Becomes No. 1 Test Bowler: Check the Top 10 List Here

The ICC Men’s Test Bowler Rankings have a new leader as Mitchell Starc becomes the No. 1-ranked Test bowler in the world for the first time in his career.

He replaced Bumrah and took the number 1 spot after a massive 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Mackay.

Jaspreet Bumrah now sits at the 2nd spot in the rankings followed by Matt Henry of New Zealand at number 3.

Mitchell Starc Becomes No. 1 Test Bowler

Mitchell Starc replaced Jaspreet Bumrah and this is a career-first achievement for him. Starc has been playing Test cricket for 15 years and he has been in the top 10 bowlers list usually but this match against Bangladesh made him reach the top spot.

Starc's numbers in the second Test against Bangladesh were quite outstanding. He took 6 wickets for 12 runs in the first innings and he followed it up with 4 wickets for 39 runs in the second innings. That is how he took a total of 10 wickets in the match.