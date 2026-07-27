10 Monsoon Special Dishes From Different States of India
From khichdi and makki ki roti to bamboo shoot curry and pakhala bhata, discover 10 traditional monsoon foods enjoyed across different regions of India.
Monsoon season brings pleasant weather and craving for warm meals. These dishes are usually age old recipes that connects people with food. Here are 10 traditional monsoon specials from across India that continue to be favourites during the rainy season.
10 Monsoon Special Foods From Different States of India
1. Khichdi
Khichdi is popularly enjoyed in North and Central India. Khichdi is one of India’s most popular comfort foods during the monsoon. Prepared using rice, lentils and mild spices. It is light on the stomach and easy to digest. It is commonly served with curd, pickle or papad.
2. Makki Ki Roti and Sarson Saag
Makki ki roti and sarson ka saag from Punjab is everyone's winter favourite. While, many people also enjoy this wholesome meal during cool monsoon evenings. Made with fresh maize flour and leafy greens saag is both nutritious and filling.
3. Pakhala Bhata
Pakhala Bhata is from Odisha. Pakhala Bhata helps keep the body cool and is widely eaten during the humid monsoon season. It is a fermented rice dish served with curd, vegetables, fried fish or roasted vegetables.
4. Bamboo Shoot Curry
Bamboo Shoot Curry is enjoyed in North-East India. Fresh bamboo shoots are cooked with vegetables or meat. This seasonal dish has a unique flavour and is an important part of monsoon cuisine. It is widely consumed across Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.
5. Pathrode
Pathrado is a Konkani cuisine delicacy. Pathrode is steamed and sometimes lightly fried before serving. It is prepared using colocasia leaves coated with a spicy rice batter. It is a seasonal dish enjoyed during the rainy season.
6. Patra
Patra is a famous dish from Gujarat. It is made by rolling colocasia leaves with gram flour paste and steaming them which is similar to Karnataka’s Pathrode. It is often served as a snack or side dish during the monsoon.
7. Bhutte Ka Kees
Bhutte Ka Kees is a famous seasonal speciality from Indore. It is made from grated corn cooked with milk, spices and herbs. Monsoon corn gives the dish its distinctive taste.
8. Gatte Ki Sabzi with Bajra Roti
This traditional Rajasthani meal features gram flour dumplings cooked in a spiced yoghurt gravy. Paired with bajra roti, it is a dish enjoyed even when fresh vegetables are unavailable during the rainy season.
9. Amboli
Amboli is a traditional dish from Maharashtra. It is usually served with coconut chutney or spicy curries. It is a soft fermented rice pancake commonly eaten during the monsoon in the Konkan region.
10. Kanji
Kanji is a fermented drink which is traditionally consumed during seasonal changes. It is valued for its probiotic properties and tangy taste. It is prepared from black carrots or mustard.
Monsoon Staples Across India
|Dish
|State / Region
|Khichdi
|North & Central India
|Makki Ki Roti
|Punjab
|Pakhala Bhata
|Odisha
|Bamboo Shoot Curry
|North-East India
|Pathrode
|Karnataka
|Patra
|Gujarat
|Bhutte Ka Kees
|Madhya Pradesh
|Gatte Ki Sabzi
|Rajasthan
|Amboli
|Maharashtra
|Kanji
|North India
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