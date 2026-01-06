List of 10 Most Famous Winter Festivals in the World

Most Popular Winter Festivals in the World: After the scorching heat of summer comes the soothing winds of winter, which bring a sense of relief that the days will now be shorter and the nights longer. And in some countries around the world, they celebrate this season with great pride, welcoming frosty winds with vibrant parties and festivals. These festivals are joyful events held during the snowiest months of the year. Also, for some of you, it may be new information knowing that there are such ice festivals which celebrate the dropping temperatures and freezing waters. Among these winter festivals, the largest is the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China. It is famous for its massive, glowing ice castles that look like something out of a fairy tale. But do you know which is the most popular winter festival in the world and where it is held?

In this article, we'll take a look at the most mystical winter festivals celebrated across different parts of the world. List of Most Famous Winter Festivals in the World If we look back at the origins of Winter Festivals, you'll find that these ice celebrations are quite old. They are tied to the winter solstice and harvests. Traditions such as India's Lohri, which dates back to ancient Vedic times, and Europe's Yule, or Midwinter, linked to pagan rituals, have existed for thousands of years. These festivities celebrate the darkest days of the year and hold the promise of longer days ahead. Here are the top 10 most popular winter festivals celebrated all over the world: Festival Country Best For Harbin Ice Festival China Walking through a massive city made entirely of glowing ice. Sapporo Snow Festival Japan Seeing giant, detailed snow statues of famous movie characters. Quebec Winter Carnival Canada Racing canoes across a frozen river and meeting Bonhomme. Carnival of Venice Italy Wearing fancy masks and attending elegant "secret" balls. St. Paul Winter Carnival USA Watching a legendary "battle" between the Ice and Fire Kings. Winterlude Canada Skating on the world’s longest naturally frozen ice rink. Amsterdam Light Festival Netherlands Taking a cosy boat tour to see glowing art on the water. Up Helly Aa Scotland Watching a thousand "Vikings" burn a wooden longship. Hwacheon Sancheoneo South Korea Catching mountain trout with your bare hands in icy water. Hogmanay Scotland Joining the world's biggest New Year street party and fire parade.

1. Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival (China) As the largest ice festival in the world, this event transforms China into a frozen dream. It has record-breaking skyscrapers and palaces built entirely from blocks of ice. At night, these massive structures glow with thousands of colourful LED lights, creating a magical neon city. The celebration starts in early January (Ice-cutting begins in December) and ends in late February. It is observed in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China, celebrating the winter art and Harbin's unique cold climate. This festival features the "Ice and Snow World" and massive snow sculptures on Sun Island. When is the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in 2026? The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival for 2026 is currently being held. The official opening ceremony took place yesterday, January 5, 2026.

The festival is expected to run until the end of February 2026, depending on the weather. It started around December 17 to 20, 2025 as a soft launch when many of the sculptures were finished and open for "trial" visits. You can experience the beauty of this festival throughout January. Additionally, the peak busy period will be around February 17, 2026, which is the Chinese New Year. It will be very crowded that week. The festival usually ends in late February 2026 once the weather begins to warm up and the ice starts to melt. 2. Sapporo Snow Festival (Japan) The Sapporo Snow Festival is Japan's most famous winter event. It draws millions of visitors who come to see large snow sculptures. These sculptures usually represent world landmarks or pop culture figures. Visitors can enjoy ice slides, sample Hokkaido street food such as grilled scallops and watch impressive light shows at three main venues in the city.

The celebration lasts from early to mid-February. It's celebrated in Sapporo, Japan, to turn the heavy snowfall into a fun, community-driven art exhibit. When is the Sapporo Snow Festival in 2026? The Sapporo Snow Festival, also known as Sapporo Yuki Matsuri, will take place from Wednesday, February 4th, to Wednesday, February 11th, 2026. This is the 76th edition of the festival. It is held across three main sites in Sapporo, Japan. 3. Quebec Winter Carnival (Carnaval de Québec) (Canada) This is one of the oldest and largest winter carnivals in the world. It is known for its cheerful mascot, Bonhomme, a giant snowman in a red hat. The festival includes energetic activities like ice canoe racing and snow baths. The festival runs from late January to mid-February. It is celebrated in Quebec City, Canada, to embrace the French-Canadian "Joie de Vivre" during the coldest months. This fiesta features an Ice Palace, night parades, and the famous "Caribou" drink.

When is the Quebec Winter Carnival in 2026? The Quebec Winter Carnival in 2026 is scheduled to take place from Friday, February 6, to Sunday, February 15, 2026. This will be the 72nd edition of the festival and will be a bit later than usual this year. You need an "Effigy" (a small pendant worn on their jacket) to access most of the festival sites. It's their ticket to all the fun. 4. Carnival of Venice (Carnevale di Venezia) (Venice) While not a "snow" festival, this event is the most elegant winter celebration in the world. Venice fills with people wearing ornate porcelain masks and 18th-century costumes. The city's canals and squares become the backdrop for grand masquerade balls and historical parades. The celebration begins two weeks before Ash Wednesday (in February) and ends on Shrove Tuesday.

It is celebrated in Venice, Italy, and the festival is connected to a tradition dating back to the 12th century, held before the fast of Lent. You can witness "Flight of the Angel" in St Mark's Square. When is the Carnival of Venice in 2026? The Carnival of Venice in 2026 is set to take place from Saturday, January 31, to Tuesday, February 17, 2026. This year is particularly special because the festival theme is “Olympus: At the Origins of the Game.” This theme was selected to honour the spirit of the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy (Milan-Cortina) later this year. 5. Saint Paul Winter Carnival (USA) Known as the "Coolest Celebration on Earth", this American tradition started when a reporter called Minnesota "another Siberia". It features large ice palaces, treasure hunts, and a well-known "battle" between the King of Frost and the Fire King. The celebration runs from late January to early February in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.

The Saint Paul Winter Festival is celebrated to prove that winter is a season of fun, not just survival, and includes the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade and ice-carving contests. When is the Saint Paul Winter Carnival in 2026? The Saint Paul Winter Carnival in 2026 is set for Thursday, January 22, to Sunday, February 1, 2026. This year marks a big milestone as the festival celebrates its 140th anniversary. 6. Winterlude (Canada) Ottawa celebrates winter by turning the city into a playground. The main attraction is the Rideau Canal Skateway, the world's largest naturally frozen skating rink. Families can enjoy big snow playgrounds, professional ice carving contests, and delicious "BeaverTails" (fried dough pastries). The celebration runs from the first weekend of February to the third Monday of February in Ottawa, Canada.

It celebrates Canada's northern climate and culture and is home to the Snowflake Kingdom, a massive snow playground for kids. When is the Winterlude in 2026? Winterlude in 2026 is set for Friday, January 30, to Monday, February 16, 2026. This year marks the 48th edition of the festival, which turns Canada’s Capital Region (Ottawa and Gatineau) into a large winter playground. The festival spans three weekends. 7. Amsterdam Light Festival (Netherlands) As the sun sets early in the Dutch winter, Amsterdam's canals shine with modern art. International artists design light installations that reflect in the water. Visitors can enjoy the festival by taking boat tours or walking along paths around the city. The celebration starts in Late November and runs till mid-January in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This festival brings light and creativity to the darkest days of the year. What makes this festival most popular is the "Water Colours" cruise along the canals.

When is the Amsterdam Light Festival in 2026? The Amsterdam Light Festival is unique because it spans two editions in 2026. The current event, themed "Legacy", started on November 27, 2025 will run until January 18, 2026. Later this year, the 15th edition is expected to return on November 26, 2026, and run until mid-January 2027, likely focusing on "Bridges by Night". During these dates, international artists transform Amsterdam’s canals into a glowing outdoor gallery. The lights are typically switched on daily at 5:00 PM and stay on until 10:00 PM (Sunday–Tuesday) or 11:00 PM (Wednesday–Saturday), and the best way to experience the magic is by a boat cruise. 8. Up Helly Aa Fire Festival (Scotland) This is a notable Viking-themed festival where a thousand "Guizers" carry flaming torches through the streets.

The night wraps up with the dramatic burning of a full-scale Viking longship. This occasion celebrates the island's Norse background and marks the end of winter. The celebration starts in the Lerwick region of the Shetland Islands, Scotland, on the Last Tuesday of January and ends the following morning. This festival celebrates the end of the Yule season and pays tribute to Viking heritage. The Up Helly Aa Fire festival includes a main "Jarl" dressed in complete Viking armour and a winged helmet. When is the Up Helly Aa Fire Festival in 2026? The Up Helly Aa Fire Festival in Lerwick, Shetland, is set for Tuesday, January 27, 2026. This well-known Viking festival happens on the last Tuesday of January each year. While Lerwick is the largest location, there are 11 different Up Helly Aa festivals across the Shetland Islands from January to March, including the South Mainland festival on March 13, 2026.

9. Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival (South Korea) This unique festival is centred around the "Sancheoneo" (mountain trout). Thousands of people gather on the frozen river to fish through holes in the ice. The most daring visitors even dive into the icy pool to catch fish with their bare hands. The festival is celebrated in the Hwacheon region of South Korea, from early to late January. This festival celebrates the pristine winter waters and local fishing traditions. It includes bobsledding, ice soccer, and an indoor ice sculpture hall. When is the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in 2026? The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in 2026 is set to take place from Saturday, January 10, to Sunday, February 1, 2026. This 23-day event occurs on the frozen Hwacheoncheon Stream in Gangwon Province, South Korea. It is known as one of the "Seven Wonders of Winter" due to its unique activities.

10. Hogmanay (Scotland) Edinburgh has the most famous New Year's celebration in the world. It begins with a large torchlight parade. Then, there are street parties and traditional Scottish dances called Ceilidhs. It is famous for singing "Auld Lang Syne" as fireworks light up the sky above the castle. The celebration runs from December 30th to January 1st in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Hogmanay festival honours the traditional Scottish celebration of the New Year. This fiesta features the "Loony Dook", where people dive into the freezing river on New Year's Day. When is Hogmanay in 2026? In 2026, Hogmanay will happen from Tuesday, December 29, 2026, to Friday, January 1, 2027. While "Hogmanay" is the Scottish word for New Year’s Eve (December 31), Edinburgh celebrates with a large four-day festival.

What Is The Largest Winter Festival In The World? The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China is the largest winter festival in the world. Every year, artists use millions of cubic feet of ice from the Songhua River to build an entire city of glowing palaces and towers. Which Festivals Come In the Winter Season? Winter is undoubtedly packed with celebrations, including Christmas and New Year's, but there's also Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. In colder regions, you'll find occurrences like Canada's Winterlude, Japan's Sapporo Snow Festival, and the fiery Up Helly Aa in Scotland. Even the Carnival of Venice takes place in February.