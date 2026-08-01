UP's Most Populated District Isn't Lucknow, Check the Top 5 Districts Here
Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, is Uttar Pradesh's most populated district with 59.5 lakh people as per Census 2011. Check the top 5 most populous districts here.
Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, is the most populous district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the 2011 Census, Prayagraj had a population of 5.95 million. With this population Prayagraj became the 13th most populous district in the country according to the 2011 Census.
Let us look at the 5 most populated districts in Uttar Pradesh (UP) as per the 2011 Census.
Note: 2011 Census was the last official census conducted by the Government of India, hence all the data present in this article is strictly based on the official census data.
What are the 5 Most Populated Districts in Uttar Pradesh?
The 5 most populated districts in Uttar Pradesh as per the Census 2011 is as follows:
|
Rank
|
District
|
Population
|
1
|
Prayagraj (Allahabad)
|
59,54,391
|
2
|
Moradabad
|
47,72,006
|
3
|
Ghaziabad
|
46,81,645
|
4
|
Azamgarh
|
46,13,913
|
5
|
Lucknow
|
45,89,838
Why Prayagraj is the Most Populated District of Uttar Pradesh?
Prayagraj is the most populous district of Uttar Pradesh with a population 5.95 million as per the Census of 2011. Of the 5.95 million, 4.48 million live in villages and 1.47 million live in city areas.
Which is the least populated district in Uttar Pradesh?
Mahoba district is the least populated district in Uttar Pradesh. It is situated in the Bundelkhand region, and as per the Census 2011 data, it had a population of 8.76 lakh or 0.87 million people.
Which districts in Uttar Pradesh are formed after the Census 2011?
Uttar Pradesh had 72 districts at the time Census 2011 was conducted in February 2011, but in September 2011, three new districts were added to the list of existing districts. These three districts were Sambhal, Shamli and Hapur.
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