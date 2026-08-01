UP's Most Populated District Isn't Lucknow, Check the Top 5 Districts Here

Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, is the most populous district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the 2011 Census, Prayagraj had a population of 5.95 million. With this population Prayagraj became the 13th most populous district in the country according to the 2011 Census.

Let us look at the 5 most populated districts in Uttar Pradesh (UP) as per the 2011 Census.

Note: 2011 Census was the last official census conducted by the Government of India, hence all the data present in this article is strictly based on the official census data.

What are the 5 Most Populated Districts in Uttar Pradesh?

The 5 most populated districts in Uttar Pradesh as per the Census 2011 is as follows: