Mount Olympus: Why the ‘Home of Greek Gods’ is finally seeking UNESCO status

Mount Olympus, also known as the place where the 12 Greek gods reside, can be found in the centre of Greece’s mainland, close to the border between Thessaly and Macedonia. It is the tallest mountain in Greece.

Mytikas, which means "nose", is the name of the tallest peak of Mount Olympus, standing 2,918 meters (9,573 feet). It towers over the adjacent Thermaic Gulf of the Aegean Sea and almost from sea level.

In addition, should you wish to know more about Greek myths, here is a piece of information for you: According to Greek myths, Zeus set up his throne on the top of Mount Olympus after he won against his father Cronus and other gods during the battle called Titanomachy (10 years' war of the Titans).

Looking ahead to 2026 when in Busan, South Korea, the meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will take place, Greece will put forward a proposition to list Mount Olympus as a site on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.