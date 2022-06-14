New World Record: UK-based man to sail 3,000 km solo across Atlantic in smallest boat ever

Andrew Bedwell, 48-year-old and a professional boat maker based in the UK is all set to make a new world record by sailing 3,000-km (1,900-miles) solo across the Atlantic Ocean in the smallest boat ever. Bedwell, who works as a sail maker and also delivers yachts, is being tagged as a daredevil. Currently, the world record holder for voyaging solo across the Atlantic is held by Hugo Vihlen who traversed across the ocean in a 5-feet and 4-inch (1.6-meter) boat about 30 years ago in 1993.

How did Bedwell get inspiration to sail Atlantic in smallest boat ever?

Speaking of how he got the idea to sail the Atlantic in the smallest boat, Bedwell shared that he was inspired after reading the book titled ‘A Stormy Voyage of Father’s Day’ by the current record holder Hugo Vihlen. “I bought Hugo Vihlen’s book,” he said, “And that is kind of how it started and since then, it has been a slow but definite kind of route to try and break his record,” he added. Bedwell shared that he has always been a challenge seeker and he has always wanted to do something amazing before he turned 50.

Badwell inside smallest boat to sail Atlantic; Image Source: SWNS

Interesting facts about smallest boat to sail Atlantic

Bedwell has built the smallest boat ever himself. t measures only 3-feet and 3-inch (1-metre). The boat is made of fibreglass. It can attain a top speed of 2.5 miles per hour. The boat is only half a metre shorter than the boat used by Hugo Vihlen. While describing his boat, Bedwell said, “It will be like being stuck in a wheelie bin on a rollercoaster for 90 days.”

Badwell working on his smallest boat to sail the Atlantic; Image Source: SWNS

How will Bedwell sail and survive in the Atlantic for 90 days?

Bedwell will begin his sail from the Newfoundland, Canada on a 90-day voyage across the Atlantic in May next year. He will survive 90 days on his tiny boat by eating a protein-rich substance that will be molded around the internal walls of the cockpit of the boat, stated a media report.

