India vs New Zealand: Head to Head Cricket World Cup records



India and New Zealand had faced each other in the Semifinal of ICC cricket World Cup. This match was won by the Newzealand team.

Records related to one-day matches between India and New Zealand

Team Record

Total ODI Matches: – 107 (India won – 55, New Zealand won – 46, Tied – 1, Not result - 5)

In World Cups

Total Matches:-8 (India won – 3, New Zealand won –5)

Highest Total

India – 392/4 (50 Overs) (8th March 2009 – Christchurch)

New Zealand – 349/9 (50 Overs) (5th November 1999 – Rajkot)

Lowest Total

India – 88 (29.3 Overs) (10th August 2010 – Dambulla)

New Zealand – 79 (23.1 Overs) (29th October 2016 – Visakhapatnam)

The highest total in a match – 726 Runs, 14 Wickets (95.1 Overs) (8th March 2009 – Christchurch)

Lowest total in a match – 210 Runs, 12 Wickets (48.1 Overs) (10th December 2010 – Chennai)

Largest Victory (By runs)

India – 190 Runs (29th October 2016 – Visakhapatnam)

New Zealand – 200 Runs (10th August, 2010 – Dambulla)

Largest Victory (By Wickets)

India – 9 Wickets (31st October 1987 – Nagpur and 13th June, 1979 – Leeds)

New Zealand – 10 wickets (10th January, 1981 – Melbourne)

Smallest Victory (By runs)

India – 1 Run (6th March 1990 – Wellington)

New Zealand – 6 Runs (20th October 2016 – Delhi)

Smallest Victory (By Wickets)

India – 1 Wicket (11th January 2003 – Auckland)

New Zealand – 3 Wickets (21st December 1980 – Brisbane, 11th January 1986 – Perth, 26th December 2002 – Auckland)

Personal record

Most matches

India - Sachin Tendulkar – 42

New Zealand – Stephen Fleming – 40

Most matches as captain

India – Mohammad Azharuddin - 25

New Zealand - Stephen Fleming – 28

Batting record

Most runs

India – Sachin Tendulkar – 1750 Runs

New Zealand – Nathan Astle – 1207 Runs

Highest Individual Score

India – Sachin Tendulkar – 186 Runs Not Out (8th November 1999 – Hyderabad)

New Zealand – Nathan Astle – 120 Runs (5th November 1999 – Rajkot)

Highest Run Average

India – Gautam Gambhir– 73

New Zealand – GM Turner – 272

Most Hundreds

India – Virender Sehwag – 6

New Zealand – Nathan Astle – 5

Most fifties and over



India – Sachin Tendulkar – 13

New Zealand – Nathan Astle – 10

Most Ducks

India – Dilip Vengsarkar – 5

New Zealand – Brendon McCullum– 5

Most runs in a series

India – Virat Kohli – 358 (2016/17)

New Zealand – Ken Williamson – 361 (2013/14)

Bowling record

Highest wickets

India – Javagal Srinath – 51

New Zealand – Kyle Mills – 32

Most Wickets in a match

India – Amit Mishra – 18/5 (29th October 2016 - Visakhapatnam)

New Zealand – Shane Bond – 19/6 (29th August 2005 – Bulawayo)

Most four wickets

India – K. Srikanth, Narendra Hirwani and Javagal Srinath – 2 times

New Zealand – Andre Adams, Tim Southee, and Jacob Oram – 2 times

Most five wickets

India – K. Srikanth – 2 times

New Zealand – Richard Collinge, Corey Anderson, Andre Adams, Shane Bond, Jacob Oram and Richard Hadlee – 1 time

Most Wickets in a series

India – Javagal Srinath – 18 Wickets (2002/03)

New Zealand – Andre Adams – 14 Wickets (2002/03)

Wicket keeping Records

Most dismissals

India – Nayan Mongia – 36 (24 catches, 12 stumps)

New Zealand – Brendon McCullum – 26 (25 catches, 1 stumps)

Most dismissals in a match

India – Kiran More and Nayan Mongia - 5 (3 catches, 2 stumps)

New Zealand - Brendon McCullum (2 times) – 5 (4 catches, 1 stumps and 5 Catches)

Most dismissals in a series

India - Nayan Mongia – 10 (6 catches, 4 stumps – 1993/94)

New Zealand - Brendon McCullum – 19 (18 catches, 1 stumps – 2002/03)

Fielding records

Most catches

India – Mohammad Azharuddin – 15

New Zealand – Stephen Fleming – 18

Most catches in a match

India – Dilip Vengsarkar (2 times), Sunil Gavaskar, Venkatesh Prasad, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh – 3

New Zealand – Ken Rutherford, Chris Harris, Ross Taylor, and Jamie How – 4

Most catches in a series

India – Yuvraj Singh – 6 (2013/14)

New Zealand - Stephen Fleming – 10 (2003/04)

In the ICC cricket world cup, India and Pakistan had played 7 matches out of which 4 are won by New Zealand and India won 3 matches.

