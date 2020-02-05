India vs New Zealand: Head to Head Cricket World Cup records
India and New Zealand had faced each other in the Semifinal of ICC cricket World Cup. This match was won by the Newzealand team.
Records related to one-day matches between India and New Zealand
Team Record
Total ODI Matches: – 107 (India won – 55, New Zealand won – 46, Tied – 1, Not result - 5)
In World Cups
Total Matches:-8 (India won – 3, New Zealand won –5)
Highest Total
India – 392/4 (50 Overs) (8th March 2009 – Christchurch)
New Zealand – 349/9 (50 Overs) (5th November 1999 – Rajkot)
Lowest Total
India – 88 (29.3 Overs) (10th August 2010 – Dambulla)
New Zealand – 79 (23.1 Overs) (29th October 2016 – Visakhapatnam)
The highest total in a match – 726 Runs, 14 Wickets (95.1 Overs) (8th March 2009 – Christchurch)
Lowest total in a match – 210 Runs, 12 Wickets (48.1 Overs) (10th December 2010 – Chennai)
Largest Victory (By runs)
India – 190 Runs (29th October 2016 – Visakhapatnam)
New Zealand – 200 Runs (10th August, 2010 – Dambulla)
Largest Victory (By Wickets)
India – 9 Wickets (31st October 1987 – Nagpur and 13th June, 1979 – Leeds)
New Zealand – 10 wickets (10th January, 1981 – Melbourne)
Smallest Victory (By runs)
India – 1 Run (6th March 1990 – Wellington)
New Zealand – 6 Runs (20th October 2016 – Delhi)
Smallest Victory (By Wickets)
India – 1 Wicket (11th January 2003 – Auckland)
New Zealand – 3 Wickets (21st December 1980 – Brisbane, 11th January 1986 – Perth, 26th December 2002 – Auckland)
Personal record
Most matches
India - Sachin Tendulkar – 42
New Zealand – Stephen Fleming – 40
Most matches as captain
India – Mohammad Azharuddin - 25
New Zealand - Stephen Fleming – 28
Batting record
Most runs
India – Sachin Tendulkar – 1750 Runs
New Zealand – Nathan Astle – 1207 Runs
Highest Individual Score
India – Sachin Tendulkar – 186 Runs Not Out (8th November 1999 – Hyderabad)
New Zealand – Nathan Astle – 120 Runs (5th November 1999 – Rajkot)
Highest Run Average
India – Gautam Gambhir– 73
New Zealand – GM Turner – 272
Most Hundreds
India – Virender Sehwag – 6
New Zealand – Nathan Astle – 5
Most fifties and over
India – Sachin Tendulkar – 13
New Zealand – Nathan Astle – 10
Most Ducks
India – Dilip Vengsarkar – 5
New Zealand – Brendon McCullum– 5
Most runs in a series
India – Virat Kohli – 358 (2016/17)
New Zealand – Ken Williamson – 361 (2013/14)
Bowling record
Highest wickets
India – Javagal Srinath – 51
New Zealand – Kyle Mills – 32
Most Wickets in a match
India – Amit Mishra – 18/5 (29th October 2016 - Visakhapatnam)
New Zealand – Shane Bond – 19/6 (29th August 2005 – Bulawayo)
Most four wickets
India – K. Srikanth, Narendra Hirwani and Javagal Srinath – 2 times
New Zealand – Andre Adams, Tim Southee, and Jacob Oram – 2 times
Most five wickets
India – K. Srikanth – 2 times
New Zealand – Richard Collinge, Corey Anderson, Andre Adams, Shane Bond, Jacob Oram and Richard Hadlee – 1 time
Most Wickets in a series
India – Javagal Srinath – 18 Wickets (2002/03)
New Zealand – Andre Adams – 14 Wickets (2002/03)
Wicket keeping Records
Most dismissals
India – Nayan Mongia – 36 (24 catches, 12 stumps)
New Zealand – Brendon McCullum – 26 (25 catches, 1 stumps)
Most dismissals in a match
India – Kiran More and Nayan Mongia - 5 (3 catches, 2 stumps)
New Zealand - Brendon McCullum (2 times) – 5 (4 catches, 1 stumps and 5 Catches)
Most dismissals in a series
India - Nayan Mongia – 10 (6 catches, 4 stumps – 1993/94)
New Zealand - Brendon McCullum – 19 (18 catches, 1 stumps – 2002/03)
Fielding records
Most catches
India – Mohammad Azharuddin – 15
New Zealand – Stephen Fleming – 18
Most catches in a match
India – Dilip Vengsarkar (2 times), Sunil Gavaskar, Venkatesh Prasad, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh – 3
New Zealand – Ken Rutherford, Chris Harris, Ross Taylor, and Jamie How – 4
Most catches in a series
India – Yuvraj Singh – 6 (2013/14)
New Zealand - Stephen Fleming – 10 (2003/04)
In the ICC cricket world cup, India and Pakistan had played 7 matches out of which 4 are won by New Zealand and India won 3 matches.
