Which is the only Indian Railway Station where Passport and Visa were once mandatory?

Do you know there was a time when entering this railway station required passengers to carry a valid passport and visa? It is located near the India and Pakistan border. Attari Railway station played an important role in cross-border travel. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Indian Railway Station Once Required a Passport and Visa?

Attari Railway Station in Punjab. Earlier for many years, passengers travelling on the Samjhauta Express between India and Pakistan were required to carry a valid passport and visa before entering the international section of the station.

Why Were a Passport and Visa Required?

Passport and Visa were required because Attari was the last railway station of India before Pakistan. The railway station handled international train services between India and Pakistan. Only passengers with valid travel documents could proceed for international travel.