Which is the only Indian Railway Station where Passport and Visa were once mandatory?
Did you know there was an Indian railway station where passengers once needed a passport and visa to enter? Find out which station it was, why the rule existed and the fascinating history behind it.
Do you know there was a time when entering this railway station required passengers to carry a valid passport and visa? It is located near the India and Pakistan border. Attari Railway station played an important role in cross-border travel. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian Railway Station Once Required a Passport and Visa?
Attari Railway Station in Punjab. Earlier for many years, passengers travelling on the Samjhauta Express between India and Pakistan were required to carry a valid passport and visa before entering the international section of the station.
Why Were a Passport and Visa Required?
Passport and Visa were required because Attari was the last railway station of India before Pakistan. The railway station handled international train services between India and Pakistan. Only passengers with valid travel documents could proceed for international travel.
Attari Railway Station
Attari Railway station is located in the state of Punjab. It is located around 28 km from Amritsar. The nearest International border is Attari-Wagah Border.
What Was the Samjhauta Express?
The Samjhauta Express was an international train service connecting Delhi and Lahore via Attari and Wagah.
How did the Passport system start?
The passport system started in 1976 after the Shimla Agreement. It served as an important link between the two countries. The services were suspended multiple times and have remained suspended since 2019.
Does Attari Railway Station Still Require a Passport?
No not today, passport was last required in 2019. With the suspension of the Samjhauta Express, regular international passenger operations are not currently running.
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.