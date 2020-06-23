What is Coronil and Swasari Vati Patanjali medicine to cure COVID-19?

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched first 'Made in India' Ayurvedic medicine for the treatment of COVID-19. At a press conference in Yogpeeth, Haridwar, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna launched the ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine-- Coronil and Swasari. Patanjali claims that this is the first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19 treatment.

The Ayurvedic medicine will be available on all Patanjali stores within the coming week. Also, an app will be launched this Monday to facilitate the home delivery of the medicine. The corona kit will be made available at just Rs. 545.

What is Coronil and Swasari Vati?

The whole country and the world is waiting for medicine or vaccine for coronavirus. Amidst this, Patanjali announced the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine that has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS (National Institue of Medical Science), Jaipur. Baba Ramdev has claimed that this medicine has a 100% recovery rate within 3-7 days.

Clinical Trials of the Medicines

Yoga Guru Ramdev launched COVID-19 medicines Coronil and Swasari Vati today. Patanjali conducted two trials of these medicines, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities.

Baba Ramdev claimed that under this trial, 280 patients were included and 100% of them were recovered. The company was able to control coronavirus and its complications in this. After this, the all-important clinical control trial was conducted.

Joint efforts of Patanjali and NIMS

Baba Ramdev further claimed that with the help of NIMS, Jaipur clinical control study on 95 patients was conducted and within three days 69% patients recovered and became negative from positive (cases) and within seven days 100% of them became negative. He stated that all the necessary approvals for conducting these trials were taken from the authorities. Patanjali will now be conducting clinical trials on the people on ventilators too.

Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali was also present at the launch along with other representatives. He stated in the coming 4-5 days, the evidence will be released by the company. He further urged the people to practise Yoga and to maintain a healthy and balanced diet to boost the immune system.

Earlier this month, he claimed that Patanjali has developed an Ayurvedic medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

What is Coronil Kit?

Coronil Kit has three medicines-- 2 in solid (Coronil tablet and Swasari Vati) and one in liquid form (Adu Oil). As per the claims made by the company, the medicines work on the respiratory system of the body. It is known as per several reports thatCOVID-19 affects the respiratory system resulting in the death of the patient. As per Swami Ramdev, the medicine has Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tulsi, etc. in it and must be consumed in the morning and evening.

It must be noted that the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India has refused to comment on the launch of the COVID-19 medicines by the Patanjali while Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that they have no idea on the launch of these medicines. Also, the Government of India has barred companies to advertise a cure for COVID-19 without its approval.

