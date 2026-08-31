PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme: Objectives, Features, and City List
The PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme aims to deploy 10,000 air-conditioned electric buses across 169 Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities, transforming urban public transport.
India is witnessing a significant change in the field of urban mobility as diesel-powered fleets are giving way to electric means of transport. It is expected that this initiative will transform public transport across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
The PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme is one of the most important programs launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme aims to replace the existing public transport in India by introducing 10,000 modern air-conditioned electric buses across the country.
The Objectives of the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme
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Enhance Public Transport: Improve formalized bus services in 169 urban locations where no formal transport services are present.
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Reduce Emissions: Reduce GHG emissions and eliminate toxic pollution by utilizing advanced technologies to replace regular fuel-based transport.
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Encourage Last-Mile Connectivity: Connect less accessible homes to the business centers through advanced transport systems.
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Achieve Economic Viability: Offer subsidized fares for the convenience of commuters.
Features and Implementation Framework
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Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model: The operation of buses is done through private operators with the help of contract model, and local authorities take charge of route development and operation.
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Huge Financial Investment Features: The program has a total budget of ₹57,613 crore, with financial outlay of ₹20,000 crore from the central government.
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Comprehensive Infrastructure Assistance: The scheme includes 100% coverage of all power related expenses incurred, such as high-voltage wiring, bus depot charging infrastructure, etc.
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Long-term Operational Support: The selected cities shall receive 10 years of continuous backing for bus operations.
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Parameter
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Specification
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Total Outlay
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₹57,613 Crore
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Central Financial Assistance
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₹20,000 Crore
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Target Fleet Size
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10,000 Air-Conditioned Electric Buses
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Target Coverage
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169 Cities (Focusing on populations of 3 lakh and above)
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Operational Model
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Gross Cost Contract (GCC) via PPP
Eligible Cities and Selection Criteria
The PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme is specifically aimed at Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that have populations of 300,000 to 4 million each (according to the 2011 Census). Cities that lack a proper public bus service are included first for consideration.
The initiative includes additional provisions for state capitals, hill stations, and Union Territories to create the infrastructure necessary for charging and depot facilities. To clarify, the target cities fall into the following three categories:
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Cities without a proper bus service. Top priority is given to such cities for setting up green public transportation system.
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State Capitals, Hill Stations and UTs. Special bonuses and incentives are given for public infrastructure projects.
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Mid-tier cities. Places with a population of 300,000 to 4 million.
PM e-Bus Sewa Participating Cities (State-Wise Breakdown)
Over 120 cities across 27 States and Union Territories have been integrated to receive the deployment of 10,000 electric buses under the scheme. Major participating regions include:
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State / Union Territory
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Key Participating Cities Covered
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Total Sanctioned Buses
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Andhra Pradesh
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Amaravati, Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam
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1,050
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Assam
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Guwahati
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100
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Bihar
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Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Darbhanga
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400
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Chandigarh (UT)
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Chandigarh
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428
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Chhattisgarh
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Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba
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240
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Goa
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Panaji
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50
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Gujarat
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Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Gandhidham, Navsari
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750
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Haryana
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Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar
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450
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Himachal Pradesh
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Shimla, Dharamsala
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50
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Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
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Srinagar, Jammu
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200
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Jharkhand
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No demand/allocation requested
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0
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Karnataka
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Bengaluru cluster, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Shivamogga
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750
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Kerala
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Kerala regional transport clusters
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293
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Madhya Pradesh
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Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Dewas, Satna
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972
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Maharashtra
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Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Thane, Solapur, Amravati, Kolhapur, Akola, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Latur, Chandrapur, Ahmednagar, Ichalkaranji, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Parbhani
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1,609
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Manipur
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Imphal
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50
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Meghalaya
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Shillong
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55
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Odisha
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Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur
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400
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Punjab
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Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, SAS Nagar (Mohali)
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447
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Rajasthan
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Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Sikar
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1,150
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Telangana
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Warangal, Nizamabad
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151
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Uttarakhand
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Dehradun, Haridwar
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137
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Other UTs (Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar, Puducherry, Dadra & Nagar Haveli)
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Port Blair, Leh/Ladakh, Puducherry, Daman & Diu
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218
Pilot locations like Guwahati, Nagpur and Chandigarh have already paved the way for the implementation of the initiative in the whole country.
The PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme is a clear indication that sustainable transportation is not only good for nature, but it also brings about economic growth.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com