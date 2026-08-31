PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme: Objectives, Features, and City List

India is witnessing a significant change in the field of urban mobility as diesel-powered fleets are giving way to electric means of transport. It is expected that this initiative will transform public transport across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme is one of the most important programs launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme aims to replace the existing public transport in India by introducing 10,000 modern air-conditioned electric buses across the country.

The Objectives of the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme