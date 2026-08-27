PM Modi Addresses Khelo India Dialogue: Check Key Highlights
PM Modi addressed the Khelo India Dialogue and highlighted India’s sporting potential. Check the key takeaways, talent hunt plans and focus on building a modern sports ecosystem.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Khelo India Dialogue on Thursday as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations. During the event, PM Modi emphasised the immense potential India holds and discussed the future objectives for country’s sports ecosystem.
‘Khelo India Dialogue - Khel Ki Baat, PM Modi Ke Saath’ is a nationwide programme aimed to connect youth with country’s growing sports ecosystem. The goal is also to gather ideas and insights from various experts and former sportspersons that can contribute to sports-led nation building.
The programme was organised across more than 1,500 educational institutions, with lakhs of students taking part.
5 Key takeaways from PM Modi’s address
1. Focus on a Modern Sports Ecosystem: PM Modi stated that the government is committed to creating a modern sports ecosystem in the country. He highlighted the development of modern sports universities and facilities to help India build future athletes who can shine at the global level.
2. Sports as a Career: PM Modi highlighted that sports is emerging as an excellent career option in India. He further said that “sports doesn’t only make champions but also competitors.” The Khelo India programme provides a platform to welcome ideas from different segments of society.
3. The Quest for Nationwide Talent Hunt: PM Modi further stressed the announcement made on Independence Day that a nationwide talent hunt will be launched for children between 5 and 15 years of age. He also said that every district in India has the potential to shine on the world stage. The goal is to identify and nurture sporting talent from the grassroots level with the Olympics 2036 in sight.
When and Why Sports Day Celebrated in India?
National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in Indian sporting history that played a key role in shaping the country’s sports culture.
Dhyan Chand led India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. This year, a three-day nationwide celebration from August 28-30 will be held. The theme of the event is ‘Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat’.
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Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com