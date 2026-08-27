PM Modi Addresses Khelo India Dialogue: Check Key Highlights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Khelo India Dialogue on Thursday as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations. During the event, PM Modi emphasised the immense potential India holds and discussed the future objectives for country’s sports ecosystem.

‘Khelo India Dialogue - Khel Ki Baat, PM Modi Ke Saath’ is a nationwide programme aimed to connect youth with country’s growing sports ecosystem. The goal is also to gather ideas and insights from various experts and former sportspersons that can contribute to sports-led nation building.

The programme was organised across more than 1,500 educational institutions, with lakhs of students taking part.

5 Key takeaways from PM Modi’s address

1. Focus on a Modern Sports Ecosystem: PM Modi stated that the government is committed to creating a modern sports ecosystem in the country. He highlighted the development of modern sports universities and facilities to help India build future athletes who can shine at the global level.