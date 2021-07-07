Prime Minister of India: Powers, Duties and other details

Prime Minister of India: Powers, Duties and Appointment Details

It is mentioned in the Article 75 of the Indian Constitution that there would be a Prime Minister of the country who would be appointed by the President and chosen by the people of India through General Elections.. He is thus the people's representative. Take a look at the details of the appointment, the powers and duties of the face chosen by the people of the country. Take a look at the details below.

Prime Minister is the head of the Cabinet. He along with the Council of Ministers forms the executive power at the Center. The President of India is just the nominal head while the main powers are vested in the PM of India. In short while the President is referred to as the head of the State, the Prime Minister is called the head of the Government.

Take a look at the picture below to know about the Heads of the Government of India since Independence.

Functions and Powers of the Prime Minister

1. He proposes the names of the members of his political party to President for appointment as Ministers.

2. He decides the distribution of charge to various ministers and can reshuffle their cabinet also.

3. He presides over the meetings of Cabinet and can change the decisions taken therein.

4. He can suggest the President of India about the resignation or removal of any Minister from his Cabinet.

5. He also controls and directs the functioning of Ministers in the Cabinet.

6. He can resign anytime and can suggest the President of India to dissolve the Cabinet. He can suggest the President to dissolve Lok Sabha and to organize fresh elections.

Note: If the Prime Minister resigns from his post or dies in office, The Cabinet stops functioning and spontaneously dissolves after the death of the Prime Minister.

a. Rights and powers with regard to Appointments:

Prime Minister can suggest the President about appointment of the following:-

1. Comptroller and Auditor General of India

2. Attorney General of India

3. Advocate General of India

4. Chairman and members of UPSC

5. Selection of Election Commissioners

6. Members and chairman of Finance Commission

b. Rights/Powers with regard to Parliament of India:

Prime Minister is the leader of the lower house and can exercise following powers:

1. He decides the foreign policy of the country.

2. He is the speaker of the Central Government.

3. He is the leader of the ruling party in the Parliament.

4. He is the chairman of NITI Aayog National Development Council, National Integration Council, Inter-state Council, National Water Resources Council.

5. He is the head of disaster management team during emergency at political level.

6. He is the political head of all the forces.

Relationship with the President of India:-

Following articles in the constitution of India explain the relation between President and Prime Minister of India:-

Article 74: To advice the President in various matters of national importance, there will be a Cabinet of Ministers which must be headed by the Prime Minister. President will take decisions based on the advice of Prime Ministers, however, he can ask for reconsideration of the decisions taken by the Cabinet of Ministers, though any such decision/advice after reconsideration are bound to be followed by him.

Article 75: The Prime Minister will be appointed by the President of India and other Ministers will also be appointed by him based on advice of the Prime Minister.

Ministers can enjoy their office till the wish and will of the President of India.

Cabinet of Ministers will be collectively responsible to the Parliament of India.

Duties of the Prime Minister:

1. To report all the works done by the Cabinet Ministers to the President of India.

2. To brief the President of India about any state of Emergency or any matter of foreign policy or urgent importance.

3. To inform the functioning of the Government and Union of India to the President.

While drafting the constitution of India, Dr. Ambedkar enumerated the role of the Prime Minister of India to be a functionary which can be compared to the President of United states.

Therefore, it can be said that in India, President is the nominal head while the Prime Minister is the executive head of the Government.

Prime Minister’s Office of India