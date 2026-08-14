President Droupadi Murmu delivered a significant national speech from New Delhi just before India's historic 80th Independence Day. During her speech, she mentioned the notable transformation of India's various sectors compared to 1947, as well as the contributions of the citizens of the country. The President also provided a roadmap for India to be a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047. Key Highlights of the President's Speech: Vision for Viksit Bharat: President Murmu emphasized the focus of the nation on its strategic roadmap of achieving the goal of 2047 and the need for development to reach out to man and the society at large.

Technological Development: The speech also highlighted the growth of indigenous technologies of India and Indian digital infrastructure.

Self-Reliant Defense and Green Transition: During her speech, the President stressed on India's achievements in the field of paleontological production of defense equipment and the political will to make the green transition.

During her speech, the President stressed on India's achievements in the field of paleontological production of defense equipment and the political will to make the green transition. National Security and Zero Tolerance for Terrorism: President Murmu warned cross-border elements and cited Operation Sindoor to illustrate the capability of the Indian Armed Forces to strike precisely against terrorists. She said that terrorists and supporters of terrorism must face consequences no matter where they live. In addition, she mentioned that the stopping of the Indus Waters Treaty has been a historic decision taken to protect the interests of the nation and its farmers.

President Murmu warned cross-border elements and cited Operation Sindoor to illustrate the capability of the Indian Armed Forces to strike precisely against terrorists. She said that terrorists and supporters of terrorism must face consequences no matter where they live. In addition, she mentioned that the stopping of the Indus Waters Treaty has been a historic decision taken to protect the interests of the nation and its farmers. Economic Resilience And Poverty Alleviation: While highlighting the country’s economic power, the President told that the economy is expected to grow over two times higher than the international average despite being impacted by global instability. She added that 250 million people have been lifted from poverty in the last ten years thanks to inclusive policies and the free food ration program is providing food security to the population of 800 million.

Digital Revolution And Global Leadership: On talking about the digital revolution in India, the President stated that the country possesses the most advanced digital technology around the globe. While over half of the world’s digital transactions occur in India, digital payments are ubiquitous in almost all shops and kiosk.

On talking about the digital revolution in India, the President stated that the country possesses the most advanced digital technology around the globe. While over half of the world’s digital transactions occur in India, digital payments are ubiquitous in almost all shops and kiosk. Reforms of Public Examinations And Justice : Speaking about significant domestic governance developments. The President announced that the government has started significant reforms in the field of public examinations in order to achieve complete transparency, safety, and fairness in the process for students.

: Speaking about significant domestic governance developments. The President announced that the government has started significant reforms in the field of public examinations in order to achieve complete transparency, safety, and fairness in the process for students. Empowering Yuva Shakti: Praised the nation's youth as key drivers of innovation and entrepreneurship, while assuring transparent public examination reforms. In her address, the she acknowledged the efforts of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. She also praised the fact that many regions in the country have achieved the status of being free from Naxals.