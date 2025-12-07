UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
Do You Possess the Sharpness to Count the Number of Pandas in this Challenging Brain Teaser IQ Test

By Nikhil Batra
Dec 7, 2025, 22:49 IST

Put your focus and patience to the test with this challenging panda-themed brain teaser. This IQ test will make you look twice as you try to count the hidden pandas. Perfect for puzzle lovers who enjoy quick mental workouts and visual challenges.

Count the Number of Pandas
Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to improve our thinking skills. They come in many different forms, such as solving an equation, finding a hidden object or cracking the solution. Today we bring you a puzzle that is stumping the internet. In the challenge below, you are given an image of pandas. However, looks can be deceiving as there are many pandas that are hidden in the image but are not visible at first. Your challenge is to count how many pandas are hidden here.

Your goal is to count as many pandas as you can in a limited amount of time.

Counting/spotting animals in images is a great way to improve your observation and deduction skills. It also requires you to use your knowledge of the world to identify the different elements. This can help you to think more critically and creatively.

The challenge for you is to count the number of pandas in the image within 27 seconds. If you can count all the animals, you'll have a sharp eye for detail and a quick mind!

Brain teasers are a great way to improve your mood as accomplishing something increases our dopamine levels and gives motivation to work even harder. 

So, are you ready to take up this challenge and count the pandas in this puzzle? 

Start the timer and begin your search. All the best!

Brain Teaser: Count the Number of Pandas in 27 Seconds

panda-puzzle

Source: Hindustan Times

Were you able to spot all the pandas in this puzzle

Brain teasers can be a fantastic way to break free from your monotonous routine and indulge in activities that sharpen your brain while entertaining you. 

These puzzles are known to test your general intelligence and your observation skills together. 

The time is running out. Hurry up! 

Twenty seven seconds might seem like a short amount of time, but it's enough time to challenge your brain and improve your cognitive skills. 

When you're under time pressure, you have to focus your attention and think more quickly. This can help you to become better at recognising patterns and making connections.

The time is up! 

If you found them then congratulations. Your observation skills have paid off really well. 

Here is the solution to the brainteaser. 

Count the Pandas in the Picture in 27 Seconds: Solution 

panda-sol

Source: Hindustan Times

Hope you enjoyed this amazing brain teaser. Try your skills with other puzzles and you will surely emerge as a true puzzle master.

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

