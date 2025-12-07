Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to improve our thinking skills. They come in many different forms, such as solving an equation, finding a hidden object or cracking the solution. Today we bring you a puzzle that is stumping the internet. In the challenge below, you are given an image of pandas. However, looks can be deceiving as there are many pandas that are hidden in the image but are not visible at first. Your challenge is to count how many pandas are hidden here. Your goal is to count as many pandas as you can in a limited amount of time. Counting/spotting animals in images is a great way to improve your observation and deduction skills. It also requires you to use your knowledge of the world to identify the different elements. This can help you to think more critically and creatively.

The challenge for you is to count the number of pandas in the image within 27 seconds. If you can count all the animals, you'll have a sharp eye for detail and a quick mind! Brain teasers are a great way to improve your mood as accomplishing something increases our dopamine levels and gives motivation to work even harder. So, are you ready to take up this challenge and count the pandas in this puzzle? Start the timer and begin your search. All the best! Try: This Test is for True Sherlocks: Find the Hidden Odd Number Before 11 Seconds Finish Brain Teaser: Count the Number of Pandas in 27 Seconds Source: Hindustan Times Were you able to spot all the pandas in this puzzle Brain teasers can be a fantastic way to break free from your monotonous routine and indulge in activities that sharpen your brain while entertaining you.