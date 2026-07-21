QDENGA: India’s First Dengue Vaccine Approved by the DCGI
Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved India’s first dengue vaccine 'QDENGA' for prevention of dengue for individuals aged between 4 and 60 years. Read more about India’s first Dengue Vaccine.
India marks a significant milestone in strengthening the health sector by preventing people from dengue disease. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the permission for the mass use of the Dengue Vaccine ‘Qdenga’.
The Qdenga stands for the Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine (Live, Attenuated). It is manufactured by Takeda GmbH. The permission is granted under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.
The dengue vaccine is introduced to prevent dengue disease in individuals aged between 4 and 60 years.
What is Dengue Disease?
Dengue is a viral disease that is caused by the dengue virus (DENV). It is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito such as Aedes Aegypti and Aedes albopictus.
Though the virus can not be transmitted from person to person directly ( exception case pregnant mother to new born baby can be transmitted)
Features of India’s First Dengue Vaccine
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Qdenga is a dengue vaccine and it uses recombinant DNA technology. Simply, it is a DNA vaccine.
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Developed by India’s Takeda Biopharmaceuticals.
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It is produced in Vero cells with genes encoding serotype-specific surface proteins engineered into a dengue virus type 2 backbone.
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It is a genetically modified organism.
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It is designed to protect against all four types of the dengue virus serotypes including; DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4
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It can be supplied for reconstitution as a freeze dried powder and administered as a subcutaneous injection.
The vaccine will help to boost the immune system of an individual. It is administered in two schedules consisting of two doses of 0.5ml each at an interval of three months.
India’s first dengue vaccine has been approved for the World Health Organisation (WHO). It has also been approved by 42 countries and the European Union (EU) globally.
Dengue virus has been a significant threat to the health system of India. Globally around 3 million annually individuals are affected by dengue. Where India accounts for ⅓ rd of the global dengue cases. Introducing India’s own vaccine will reduce the burden of dengue cases.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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