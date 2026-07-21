QDENGA: India’s First Dengue Vaccine Approved by the DCGI

India marks a significant milestone in strengthening the health sector by preventing people from dengue disease. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the permission for the mass use of the Dengue Vaccine ‘Qdenga’.

The Qdenga stands for the Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine (Live, Attenuated). It is manufactured by Takeda GmbH. The permission is granted under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The dengue vaccine is introduced to prevent dengue disease in individuals aged between 4 and 60 years.

What is Dengue Disease?

Dengue is a viral disease that is caused by the dengue virus (DENV). It is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito such as Aedes Aegypti and Aedes albopictus.