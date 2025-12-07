A quote of the day is a short, meaningful line chosen to inspire, guide, or motivate people as they begin or reflect on their day. It gives readers a quick dose of wisdom, helping them think clearly, stay positive, and make better choices. The quote of the day is by Chanakya.

Chanakya was an Indian philosopher, jurist, and royal advisor who assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. Chanakya’s words on education, character, and planning are widely shared, making his quote of the day especially powerful for students and professionals.

Explore the quote of the day by Chanakya on the power of education. Understand its meaning, learn who Chanakya was, why he is famous, and discover interesting facts and other inspirational Chanakya quotes.

Quote of the Day by Chanakya

“Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats beauty and youth.”