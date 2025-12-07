A quote of the day is a short, meaningful line chosen to inspire, guide, or motivate people as they begin or reflect on their day. It gives readers a quick dose of wisdom, helping them think clearly, stay positive, and make better choices. The quote of the day is by Chanakya.
Chanakya was an Indian philosopher, jurist, and royal advisor who assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. Chanakya’s words on education, character, and planning are widely shared, making his quote of the day especially powerful for students and professionals.
Explore the quote of the day by Chanakya on the power of education. Understand its meaning, learn who Chanakya was, why he is famous, and discover interesting facts and other inspirational Chanakya quotes.
Quote of the Day by Chanakya
“Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats beauty and youth.”
Quote of the Day Meaning: This quote explains that knowledge and learning are more reliable than physical appearance or age. Beauty and youth fade with time, but education stays with a person throughout life and continues to open doors.
Chanakya stresses that true respect comes from wisdom, skills, and understanding, not just looks or temporary advantages. When people invest in learning, they gain confidence, independence, and the ability to adapt in any place or situation. The Quote of the Day by Chanakya encourages readers to treat education as a lifelong companion and strongest asset.
Who is Chanakya?
Chanakya, also known as Kautilya or Vishnugupta, was an ancient Indian scholar believed to have lived around the 4th century BCE. He is widely recognized as a teacher at Takshashila (Taxila), one of the world’s earliest known universities.
Chanakya served as chief advisor and strategist to Chandragupta Maurya, founder of the Maurya Empire in India. He is traditionally credited with writing the “Arthashastra,” a classic text on politics, economics, administration, and warfare, and “Chanakya Niti,” a collection of practical maxims on life and governance.
Why is Chanakya Famous?
Chanakya is famous for his sharp political intelligence and his role in shaping one of India’s earliest large empires. He is often described as a master strategist who helped Chandragupta Maurya overthrow the Nanda dynasty and resist foreign powers. His work “Arthashastra” discusses taxation, justice, diplomacy, and military strategy in a highly systematic way, making him a pioneer of political science and economics in India. Beyond politics, his sayings on ethics, relationships, and personal conduct—collectively called “Chanakya Niti”—remain popular because they are practical and direct.
5 Interesting Facts about Chanakya You Should Know
Chanakya or Kautilya was an ancient Indian teacher, economist, and political strategist often called a master of statecraft and practical wisdom. Find more interesting Chanakya facts below:
-
Chanakya is believed to have taught at Takshashila, attracting students from different regions for training in politics, economics, and philosophy.
-
He played a key role in mentoring Chandragupta Maurya from a young age and turning him into a successful emperor.
-
The “Arthashastra” remained relatively unknown to the modern world until it was rediscovered and published in the early 20th century.
-
Chanakya is often compared to thinkers like Machiavelli because of his realistic views on power, strategy, and human behavior.
-
Many of his sayings emphasize self-control, foresight, and wise friendship, reflecting his belief in both personal discipline and intelligent planning.
Other Famous and Inspirational Chanakya Quotes
Inspirational Chanakya Quotes and teachings collected in texts like “Chanakya Niti” and “Arthashastra,” still influence leadership, ethics, and personal conduct. Read other famous Chanakya Quotes below:
-
“A person should not be too honest. Straight trees are cut first and honest people are screwed first.”
-
“Before you start some work, always ask yourself three questions—Why am I doing it, what the results might be, and will I be successful.”
-
“As soon as the fear approaches near, attack and destroy it.”
-
“There is some self-interest behind every friendship. There is no friendship without self-interests. This is a bitter truth.”
-
“Once you start working on something, don’t be afraid of failure and don’t abandon it. People who work sincerely are the happiest.”
These quotes show Chanakya’s mix of realism and motivation, urging people to be brave, thoughtful, and strategic.
Conclusion
The quote of the day by Chanakya reminds readers that education is a lasting friend that brings respect, confidence, and real power. His life as a teacher, strategist, and author shows how knowledge can shape both individuals and nations. By reflecting on his teachings about education, discipline, and planning, people can focus on building inner strength rather than relying on temporary advantages like beauty or youth.
