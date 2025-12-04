A Quote of the Day is a short, memorable statement designed to inspire, motivate, or provoke thought. Quotes help people find clarity, courage, and new perspectives in everyday life. Today’s inspirational Quote of the Day is by Isaac Newton.

Quote of the Day by Isaac Newton

"No great discovery was ever made without a bold guess."

Quote of the Day Meaning: This quote by Isaac Newton highlights the importance of courage and imagination in the pursuit of knowledge.