Railways New Project in West Bengal: Third Railway Line Between Nimpura West and Midnapur

Indian Railways approved a Rs 440 Crore Railway project in between the Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur on the South Eastern Railway. It is a third railway line and covers the 14.52-km distance between the two routes.

The project is aimed at boosting capacity on high density routes to facilitate faster movement of passengers and ensure uninterrupted movement for freight trains. The project will be constructed by considering the modern transportation requirements of industries and essential commodities.

Nimpura West Outer Cabin to Midnapur Railway Network

The third-lane railway project on Nimpura West Outer to Midnapur is a 14.2 km stretch. The section is part of the high utilisation network, the additional third line will significantly enhance line capacity and improve operational flexibility.