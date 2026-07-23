Railways New Project in West Bengal: Third Railway Line Between Nimpura West and Midnapur
Indian Railways has approved the construction of a 14.2-km third railway line between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur on the South Eastern Railway. Explore more about the new railway line in West Bengal.
Indian Railways approved a Rs 440 Crore Railway project in between the Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur on the South Eastern Railway. It is a third railway line and covers the 14.52-km distance between the two routes.
The project is aimed at boosting capacity on high density routes to facilitate faster movement of passengers and ensure uninterrupted movement for freight trains. The project will be constructed by considering the modern transportation requirements of industries and essential commodities.
Nimpura West Outer Cabin to Midnapur Railway Network
The third-lane railway project on Nimpura West Outer to Midnapur is a 14.2 km stretch. The section is part of the high utilisation network, the additional third line will significantly enhance line capacity and improve operational flexibility.
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Parameter
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Project Details
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Total stretch
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14.52 km
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Sanctioned cost
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₹440 Crore
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Railway zone
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South Eastern Railway
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Network category
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High utilisation network
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Current capacity utilisation
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115.71% operating beyond maximum threshold
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Expected freight boost
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Additional 3.52 million tonnes per annum(MTPA)
Significance of the Project
The Nimpura West Outer Cabin to Midnapur corridor handles huge daily train traffic. Its operational capacity is 115.71%. The doubling of line is underway and addition of a third line offers long term sustainable operational flexibility on the single line Nimpura West Outer Cabin to Gokulpur.
The route currently moves around 23.80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of essential commodities. The transportation of commodities like coal, iron ore, manganese, steel, wheat, rice, salt, container cargo etc.
The new line will support an additional 3.52 MTPA of freight traffic to improve supply chain efficiency across West Bengal and neighboring industrial regions
The route covers both passenger and freight traffic.Where trains currentky share limited track space which frequently leads to delays for passenger trains.The third line will reduce traffic flows and waiting times at outer cabins and boosting punctuality for daily commuters.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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