Raksha Bandhan 2026: Check Exact Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on 28 August 2026. The festival is observed on Shravan Purnima. The date can be confusing because the Purnima Tithi spans 27 August and 28 August. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Keep reading to learn more.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Date and Time

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday that is August 28th. The Purnima Tithi will begin on 27 August and end on 28 August at around 9:48 am. The Rakhi tying muhurat will start from around 5:57 am to 9:48 am on 28 August.

What Is the Raksha Bandhan 2026 Shubh Muhurat?

The Rakhi tying mahurat is approximately 5:57 am to 9:48 am on 28 August. The timing is based on the Purnima Tithi and local sunrise calculations.

Is Rakhi on 27th or 28th?

The confusion is because the tithi spans two calendar dates which is 27 August. The date may appear in some calendar references. But the festival date for Raksha Bandhan in India is 28 August.