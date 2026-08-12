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Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu: Check their Date of Designation & Declaration with their Total Areas (Hectares)

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 16:37 IST

Discover the complete list of 20 Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu. Check designation and declaration dates, total areas in hectares, and key 2026 wetland facts.

Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu: Check their Date of Designation & Declaration with their Total Areas (Hectares)
Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu: Check their Date of Designation & Declaration with their Total Areas (Hectares)

India is known for its rich biodiversity, and in 2026, India is home to a total of 101 Ramsar sites.

India is always trying to protect & conserve the wetland areas, and the southern state of India, Tamil Nadu, has the highest number of Ramsar Sites in the country, with a total of 20 sites.

Here, in this article, explore the complete list of Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu with their Date of Designation & Declaration and their Total Areas (Hectares) & key facts about Ramsar Sites in India in 2026.

How many Ramsar sites are in Tamil Nadu?

There are 20 Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu. Under the conservation framework of the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, the state has achieved the highest number of Ramsar Sites in India due to its diverse ecological landscapes, from marine biosphere to mangroves forest to inlkand birds sanctuaries.

List of Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu

Here is the complete list of Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu, with their Date of Designation & Declaration and their Total Areas (Hectares), given below in the table format:

~

Wetland Name

Date of Designation

Area (hectares)

Date/Year of Declaration

1

Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary

19-08-2002

38,500

20.12.2002

2

Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary

08-11-2021

72

03.08.2022

3

Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary

08-11-2021

260

13.08.2022

4

Karikili Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

58

26.07.2022

5

Pichavaram Mangrove

08-04-2022

1,479

26.07.2022

6

Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest

08-04-2022

1,248

26.07.2022

7

Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve

08-04-2022

52,672

03.08.2022

8

Vembannur Wetland Complex

08-04-2022

20

03.08.2022

9

Vellode Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

77

03.08.2022

10

Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

44

03.08.2022

11

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

40

03.08.2022

12

Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex

08-04-2022

94

13.08.2022

13

Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

113

13.08.2022

14

Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

97

13.08.2022

15

Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary

24-05-2023

453.72

31.01.2024

16

Longwood Shola Reserve Forest

24-05-2023

116.007

31.01.2024

17

Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary

16-01-2024

5,151.60

14.08.2024

18

Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary

16-01-2024

125.865

14.08.2024

19

Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary

15-07-2024

230.495

30.01.2025

20

Therthangal Bird Sanctuary

15-07-2024

29.295

30.01.2025

Key Facts About Ramsar Sites in India (2026)

Here are the most important facts to know:

  • Total Ramsar sites in India (2026): 99 (as of April 2026)

  • Total area covered: Over 13,60,000 hectares

  • India's global rank: 3rd (after UK: 176 sites, Mexico: 144 sites)

  • India's rank in Asia: 1st

  • State with most Ramsar sites: Tamil Nadu (20)

  • State with 2nd most Ramsar sites: Uttar Pradesh (12 Ramsar Sites)

  • India's first Ramsar sites: Chilika Lake (Odisha) and Keoladeo National Park (Rajasthan) — both designated in 1981

  • India's largest Ramsar site: Sundarban Wetland, West Bengal (~4,23,000 hectares)

  • India's smallest Ramsar site: Renuka Lake, Himachal Pradesh (~20 hectares)

  • Most recent Ramsar sites (2026): 

    • Glaw Lake (Arunachal Pradesh), Declared on 03.08.2026

    • Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Uttar Pradesh) on 21.04.2026

    • Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary (Uttar Pradesh), Declared on 21.04.2026 

    • Patna Bird Sanctuary (Uttar Pradesh), Declared on 30.01.2026

    • Chhari-Dhand (Gujarat), Declared on 30.01.2026

  • States with no Ramsar sites: Telangana, Meghalaya, and Nagaland

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 16:37 IST

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