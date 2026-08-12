Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu: Check their Date of Designation & Declaration with their Total Areas (Hectares)

India is known for its rich biodiversity, and in 2026, India is home to a total of 101 Ramsar sites.

India is always trying to protect & conserve the wetland areas, and the southern state of India, Tamil Nadu, has the highest number of Ramsar Sites in the country, with a total of 20 sites.

Here, in this article, explore the complete list of Ramsar Sites in Tamil Nadu with their Date of Designation & Declaration and their Total Areas (Hectares) & key facts about Ramsar Sites in India in 2026.

How many Ramsar sites are in Tamil Nadu?

There are 20 Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu. Under the conservation framework of the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, the state has achieved the highest number of Ramsar Sites in India due to its diverse ecological landscapes, from marine biosphere to mangroves forest to inlkand birds sanctuaries.