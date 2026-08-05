RBI MPC August 2026: Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.25%; FY27 GDP growth seen at 6.7%
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the August 2026 MPC decision, keeping the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. Following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held from August 3 to August 5, 2026, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision. He said that the central bank will continue to monitor inflation and evolving global risks before taking further decision. Keep reading to know in detail.
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and continue with a cautious, data-dependent approach. RBI would monitor inflation and global economic developments before making future policy changes.
Why Did RBI Keep the Repo Rate Unchanged?
According to Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the decision was taken amid rising crude oil prices, inflationary risks, global geopolitical uncertainties and the need to assess incoming economic data before changing policy.
FY27 GDP growth seen at 6.7%
The RBI noted that headline inflation has moved above the medium-term target because of higher fuel prices. The central bank revised its FY27 average inflation forecast to 5%.
GDP Growth Forecast
The RBI expressed confidence in India’s domestic economy and raised the FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.7%. RBI said domestic demand remains resilient despite global uncertainties.
Challenges Highlighted by RBI
The central bank identified several risks that could influence future policy decisions rising global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and weather-related uncertainties, including monsoon-related risks.
Monetary Policy Tools Used by the RBI
The RBI uses several tools to manage inflation and deflation.
Repo Rate
The interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. Higher repo rate helps reduce inflation. Lower repo rate encourages borrowing during slow economic conditions.
Reverse Repo Rate
The rate at which the RBI borrows money from banks. It helps manage liquidity in the banking system.
Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)
The percentage of deposits banks must keep with the RBI. With a higher CRR reduces money available for lending. A lower CRR increases liquidity.
RBI MPC August 2026
|Feature
|Details
|Meeting Dates
|August 3–5, 2026
|RBI Governor
|Sanjay Malhotra
|Repo Rate
|5.25%
|MPC Decision
|Repo rate unchanged
|Inflation Forecast (FY27)
|5%
|GDP Growth Forecast (FY27)
|6.7%
Executive - Editorial
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