RBI MPC August 2026: Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.25%; FY27 GDP growth seen at 6.7%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. Following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held from August 3 to August 5, 2026, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision. He said that the central bank will continue to monitor inflation and evolving global risks before taking further decision. Keep reading to know in detail.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and continue with a cautious, data-dependent approach. RBI would monitor inflation and global economic developments before making future policy changes.

Why Did RBI Keep the Repo Rate Unchanged?

According to Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the decision was taken amid rising crude oil prices, inflationary risks, global geopolitical uncertainties and the need to assess incoming economic data before changing policy.